El blog de Trump se cierra después de un mes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - The City of St. Petersburg and the St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department's emphasis on preserving and enhancing parkland in addition to providing recreational opportunities for all who live, work and play in the area did not go unnoticed.

The Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit with a mission to "create parks and protect land for people," recently ranked St. Petersburg No. 1 in Florida and No. 14 nationally in this year's ParkScore index.