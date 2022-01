DeSantis: “Florida es un estado de ley y orden”

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) - The Florida Highway Patrol has made an arrest more than a year and a half after a hit-and-run killed a Bradenton man known to his community as the "Peace Walker."

82-year-old Joe Dralus used to walk around his Northwest Bradenton and flash the peace sign to anyone he saw. It was on one of those walks in May of 2020 when he was hit by a driver and kept ongoing.