DeSantis: Florida enviará bonos de $1,000 a los socorristas

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released an updated guidance for cruise ships, allowing cruise ship operators to start getting ready to perform "trial cruises" before fully reopening.

The CDC issued guidance for Phases 2B and 3, for cruise ships to undertake trial voyages with volunteers as passengers. Cruise ship operators now have all of the requirements and recommendations needed to start the trial voyages, before resuming restricted passenger voyages, according to a release from the CDC.