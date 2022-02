Ataques de Rusia en Ucrania: esto es lo que tienes que saber hasta ahora

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa bay area just got a little sweeter with two new Ben and Jerry's scoop shops that are not only serving ice cream, but also ensuring representation matters.

One Ben and Jerry's location is now open in Clearwater and a second location is set to open in Midtown. The stores will be the first Black-owned Ben and Jerry's in Florida. Both shops are owned by a franchisee group run by three African-American men. They are the only group of Black men within the company to own several stores across the country.