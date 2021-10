Arranca campaña electoral en Venezuela, la oposición regresa

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) - Twenty-one-year-old Kada Staples says she was napping with her 3-month-old infant when her Ring door alert kept going off. Staples looked at her app and saw armed men standing at her door.

The armed men were US Marshals and they insisted on coming in because they believed she was hiding a murder suspect. But it turns out, they had the wrong apartment.