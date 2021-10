TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Reaction is mixed among several Tampa Bay legislators on whether a mask incident at the Florida Capitol will have any impact on the confirmation of the state's surgeon general nominee.

"It's probably not going to make his confirmation vote easy or pleasant," said Fla. Sen. Ed Hooper (R-Palm Harbor) of the incident, in which Fla. Sen. Tina Polsky (D-Boca Raton) kicked Surgeon General nominee Dr. Joseph Ladapo out of her office for not wearing a mask.