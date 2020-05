Pier 1 quiere cerrar permanentemente todas sus tiendas después de no encontrar comprador

A customer steps out of a Pier 1 Imports store which was having a closeout sale, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Larchmont, N.Y. Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after years of sliding sales. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which was founded in 1962, has recently struggled with increased competition from online retailers such as Wayfair. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)