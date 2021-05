Pfizer solicita a la FDA que apruebe completamente la vacuna COVID-19 para todas las personas de 16 años en adelante

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Pfizer and BioNTech asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The Pfizer vaccine was the first COVID-19 vaccine to be granted emergency use authorization in the United States. If the FDA grants the Friday request from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, it would be the first vaccine to get full approval.