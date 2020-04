Pelosi es el último demócrata de alto perfil en respaldar a Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 24: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference during the novel coronavirus pandemic at the U.S. Capitol April 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is expected to sign a bipartisan $484 billion coronavirus relief package to restart a depleted small business loan program and to provide funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)