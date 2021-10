Pau Gasol anuncia su retiro del baloncesto

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest COVID-19 numbers out of Florida show a continuing decrease in the number of new cases reported per week compared to the prior report and a reported increase in vaccinations compared to the previously reported weekly doses administered.

For the week of Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, the Florida Department of Health’s report says there are 3,601,755 cumulative COVID-19 cases, an increase of 25,184 from the week of Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.