Olympus Pools es demandada por la empresa de suministro de piscinas más grande del país

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The owner of Lutz-based Olympus Pools, James Staten, insists his company will finish hundreds of uncompleted pools and take care of customers who are angry they have holes in the ground - or nothing at all - after forking over hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Now, the company has a new problem. SCP Distributors LLC, the largest pool supply company in the country, has sued Olympus in Pasco County court over more than $1 million in supplies already delivered for homeowners' pools.