Veterano del ejército viaja a la Bahía de Tampa para recaudar dinero para buenas causas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida's legislative session continues its second week with movement on one of multiple abortion ban bills currently working their way through the legislature.

The Republican-proposed 15-week abortion ban, House Bill 5, passed its first House committee review on a 12-6 vote, with the yeas and nays voting along predictable party lines. In the Professions & Public Health Subcommittee, HB 5 was approved. The bill now heads to its next two hearings in the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee and Health & Human Services Committee.