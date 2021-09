USCIS: Retrasos en renovación de permisos de trabajo están afectando a miles de inmigrantes en los Estados Unidos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teen accused of killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times appeared confused in court this week.

Aiden Fucci is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Fucci is being held in the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville and will be tried as an adult. He has pleaded not guilty.