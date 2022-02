SNAP: Familias hispanas afectadas por retrasos en la asignación de beneficios alimenticios en Florida

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) -- More than three years later, the family members of five women who were murdered inside a Tampa Bay area bank say they are still waiting for justice.

Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Pinon-Williams, Debra Cook and Cynthia Watson were shot and killed inside a SunTrust bank on US-27 South on Jan. 23, 2019. The accused gunman, Zephen Xaver, is still behind bars awaiting trial.