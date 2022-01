Líderes hispanos hablan del posible decreto del “Día de las Víctimas del Comunismo”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The sighting of Florida's beloved native West Indian manatee is a delight to both tourists and natives alike, and now that temperatures are getting cooler, manatees are on the move and getting easier to spot in many locations across the state.

In winter, manatees seek warmth when water temperatures drop below 68 degrees, such as springs with a consistent temperature of around 72 degrees, or near power plants with warm water outflow. When temperatures warm up, manatees will venture back out to find food.