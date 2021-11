Hombre de St. Pete dona bicicletas al departamento de policía para dárselas a niños necesitados

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Now that the holiday season is in full swing, millions of Americans are expected to set off on their search for the perfect Christmas tree. While finding one is a challenge of its own, safely getting it home is another.

According to AAA, transporting your Christmas tree is just like moving furniture, appliances or other large objects. If it's not secured properly, it could scratch your car's paint, tear door seals or distort window frames.