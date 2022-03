Hombre de Palmetto y congregación de iglesia ayudan a albergar a casi 100 niños huérfanos de Ucrania

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida ban on Critical Race Theory in all public schools has officially passed both chambers in the state legislature and was ordered enrolled, sending it on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign into law or veto. In both parts of the legislature, it passed on partisan lines.

As a verbal proponent of the legislation, DeSantis is expected to sign the bill, formally codifying a previous executive order prohibiting schools from teaching critical race theory in Florida. The bill, as written affects lessons in K-12 public schools, as well as universities and colleges in the state.