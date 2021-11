El centro cultural de Tampa Bay presenta un espectáculo de flamenco de clase mundial este fin de semana

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) - Richard Romo enlisted in the Marines as a teenager and served three tours in Vietnam, but more than five decades later, he is asking why benefits he thought he earned have been repeatedly denied by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Romo, 76, of Seminole, was shot three times during his service that included an honorable discharge after the first tour before he reupped and served two more tours in civil war-torn Southeast Asian.