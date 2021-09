Ybor City Ghost Tour lleva a los huéspedes al Cuban Club en busca de espíritus

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) - For the past two and a half weeks, Lindsey Jones has been in a fog of grief. On September 3rd, her mother 69-year old Donna Rein, was killed when a Tesla came crashing through the rear of her home on Caird Way in Dunedin.

"She was my constant, she was my rock, she was my everything," said Jones, as she wiped the tears from her eyes. "She affected so many people. Everyone, she would meet would just be in awe of her. She was like a rock star."