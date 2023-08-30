TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – El huracán Idalia está teniendo impactos en el área de la Bahía de Tampa, ya que se espera que toque tierra como huracán de categoría 4 en el área de Big Bend en Florida.

El agua se estrella contra Bayshore Boulevard

St. Pete Beach sufre inundaciones significativas con 3 a 4 pies de agua en algunas áreas

Los socorristas de Bradenton salvan a un navegante durante el huracán Idalia

La reportera Mahsa Saeidi de WFLA informa sobre las condiciones cerca de Courtney Campbell Causeway en el condado Hillsborough

Condiciones en la Calzada de Palma Sola en Bradenton