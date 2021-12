VIDEO: El delfín más nuevo del Clearwater Marine Aquarium se encuentra con Hope y PJ

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to regroup before their division matchup against the Carolina Panthers this weekend after several starters suffered injuries in Week 15.

The week started with the news that the Buccaneers were losing their leading receiver, Chris Godwin, for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Then Thursday, running back Leonard Fournette and linebacker Lavonte David were both placed on the injured reserve.