Vea qué restaurantes de la Bahía de Tampa obtuvieron dinero de ayuda por COVID-19

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Como parte de la lucha del país para proteger la economía y mantener a flote las empresas durante una crisis de salud global, el gobierno de los Estados Unidos aprobó la Ley CARES y el Plan de Rescate Estadounidense, creando programas de ayuda para ayudar a los estadounidenses y a las empresas. durante la pandemia de COVID-19.
El Fondo de Revitalización de Restaurantes, administrado por la Administración de Pequeñas Empresas, ha pagado más de $ 28.5 mil millones en subvenciones para ayudar a los restaurantes, bares y empresas de catering a mantenerse a salvo del cierre debido a las luchas económicas resultantes del COVID-19.
En Tampa Bay, más de 1,200 empresas recibieron dinero por un total de más de $ 216 millones del programa American Rescue Plan Act.
8 On Your Side explica para qué se pueden usar los fondos otorgados aquí.
Aquí está la lista completa de empresas que obtuvieron fondos del RRF, a partir del 1 de agosto de 2021:
|Nombre del Negocio
|Ciudad (Fla)
|Monto de la subvención en USD ($)
|Rothfeldt Holdings Corp
|Playa Apollo
|59839
|Zpan Hibachi Grill de Apollo Beach Inc
|Playa Apollo
|71563
|Little Habana cafe llc
|Playa Apollo
|7046
|Internacional de Ángela
|Playa Apollo
|302743.5
|Círculos en Lands End Inc.
|Playa Apollo
|209200
|CHANTEA JONES
|Auburndale
|90000
|Comida tailandesa Sawadee
|Auburndale
|51648.63
|Auburndale Beefs LLC
|Auburndale
|148119
|Art y Miguel Enterprises Inc
|Parque Avon
|30137.25
|The Chickn coop llc
|Babson Park
|80322.61
|Pistas en Bartow LLC
|Bartow
|46686.76
|Barretts East Coast Foods Inc
|Bartow
|628145.5
|Donna Higgins
|Bartow
|19795
|M & M Arkasa Inc.
|Bartow
|196284
|B Original Foods LLC
|Bartow
|342618.1
|MARIMER LLC
|Bartow
|39980.27
|Champ227 Inc
|Bartow
|603902.9
|Pho Street LLC
|Bradenton
|30703.32
|Atria Cafe I Inc
|Bradenton
|25522.58
|Puerta oeste Buffet Inc.
|Bradenton
|185690
|Caladium Catering LLC
|Bradenton
|1380434
|Joycelyn Dinh
|Bradenton
|58746
|A & M Partnership Holdings LLC
|Bradenton
|1410663
|Table Talk LLC
|Bradenton
|14306.52
|CHINESE PARTNER GROUP LLC
|Bradenton
|407992.5
|Thong Uh Corporation
|Bradenton
|56847.09
|The Good Liquid Brewing Company
|Bradenton
|43662.5
|Motorworks Brewing LLC
|Bradenton
|32952.3
|NUEVO RESTAURANTE NAM FONG INC
|Bradenton
|32850
|Club RJ’s Inc
|Bradenton
|21358,98
|Fabian’s Homestyle Cookin LLC
|Bradenton
|31115
|Hamilton’s Concessions LLC
|Bradenton
|240383
|KL & M Family Sports Pubs Inc
|Bradenton
|24687.64
|Cristantiello HC INC
|Bradenton
|48228.48
|Win-J Inc
|Bradenton
|18007
|TPG Smoothie Inc
|Bradenton
|258444
|SUNSHINEPOKE LLC
|Bradenton
|28724
|Bar-BQ Partners LLC
|Bradenton
|194458.3
|Macaronage LLC
|Bradenton
|3011.43
|HPW JIANG’S INC.
|Bradenton
|120278
|Mobo’s Lounge Inc.
|Bradenton
|55470
|Fruit Queens LLC
|Bradenton
|13501.84
|bkh enterprises llc
|Bradenton
|86501
|Dulces Bakehouse LLC
|Bradenton
|43218.52
|CAFÉ K-BAP
|Bradenton
|24871
|ronney enterprises inc
|Bradenton
|170587
|Kelseys en Cortez
|Bradenton
|112968,9
|Cervecería Orange City
|Bradenton
|99559
|SFMB Bradenton LLC
|Bradenton
|6307.1
|Paisano Partners LLC
|Bradenton
|336825
|Lee sushi and son inc
|Bradenton
|73708.75
|Macs Inc
|Bradenton
|54826.2
|Ortygia llc
|Bradenton
|4902.71
|Midway Holdings II
|Bradenton
|298262
|Chaltis & Babroski LLC
|Bradenton
|23280
|Angst Furlough Inc.
|Bradenton
|119562,3
|Caladium Catering Services Inc
|Bradenton
|56013
|Lockwood Ridge Beef O Bradys LLC
|Bradenton
|201539
|Sports Lounge Inc.
|Playa de Bradenton
|73510.42
|ELRA Inc.
|Playa de Bradenton
|467395
|LLC de Brandon Keke
|Brandon
|301479.6
|Jesse’s Tavern Inc.
|Brandon
|116401.6
|OLIVE MOUNTAIN LLC
|Brandon
|29891.88
|Jardín de Brandon Lin
|Brandon
|103755
|kc cuban food llc
|Brandon
|66212
|REEYA INC
|Brandon
|33596,9
|Gina Wallace
|Brandon
|42658
|Kang’s Mix & Grill LLC
|Brandon
|1004814
|Sabor A Mexico Inc
|Brandon
|113187
|Hawk N Hog Brandon LLC
|Brandon
|73791.45
|Cali Viejo Inc.
|Brandon
|338895.2
|Jr’s Food Machine LLC
|Brandon
|5360.38
|Mahalaxmi Marketing Inc
|Brandon
|31923.22
|Lee House Inc
|Brandon
|15465
|Mahalaxmi Marketing 7 Inc
|Brandon
|29996.16
|Perry’s BBQ y Cajun Grill Inc.
|Brandon
|193759
|LUCY JSQ LLC
|Brandon
|8592
|Jdrouinllc
|Brandon
|68366
|SEÑOR. & SRA. CANGREJO BRANDON INC
|Brandon
|1522658
|Grillin Me Softly llc
|Brandon
|10054.25
|Emberzsenyi Inc
|Brandon
|121628.2
|Engel Hospitality LLC
|Brandon
|79842
|Ponte en forma batidos
|Brandon
|9333
|JCSS JMC LLC
|Brandon
|343057
|Carne de res ‘O’ Bradys Inc
|Brandon
|42112
|Pie R Round LLC
|Brooksville
|263635
|Cothern And Company Inc.
|Brooksville
|125768
|Cate Star LLC
|Brooksville
|1772829
|The Tilted Teacup Salón de té y boutique
|Brooksville
|17290.75
|PACIFIC GRILL INC
|Brooksville
|307518,9
|Fumar Good Barbecue LLC
|Brooksville
|6283
|Marker 48 Brewing LLC
|Brooksville
|221171.5
|Boulevard Bistro LLC
|Citrus Springs
|42419.18
|Compañía cervecera Clearwater
|Agua clara
|34568
|Shameless Tavern Inc
|Agua clara
|145599
|Poke Fun Inc
|Agua clara
|21199.87
|HKM PINELLAS LLC
|Agua clara
|146918
|Ocean Blue Asian Fusion LLC
|Agua clara
|256657
|GrillSmitih 101 LLC
|Agua clara
|418416.8
|Ángel dulce inc
|Agua clara
|110925
|Taco Bar inc
|Agua clara
|46828
|Tampa Wines LLC
|Agua clara
|43592.33
|DPE Inc.
|Agua clara
|31397
|XIANG WEN INC.
|Agua clara
|31139
|Perry’s BBQ & Asian Grill en Countryside Inc.
|Agua clara
|104092
|Día a día Enterpirses LLC
|Agua clara
|80314.41
|Brew Time Bar Inc.
|Agua clara
|37378
|THAI DOS HERMANAS LLC
|Agua clara
|28860
|LANCE ADQUISITIONS LLC
|Agua clara
|68650
|Cocina de Kara Lynn LLC
|Agua clara
|29462
|Fresh Works LLC
|Agua clara
|9377.12
|DJTP Enterprises LLC
|Agua clara
|51317
|Louvon Inc.
|Agua clara
|45551
|Bascom’s Steakhouse Inc
|Agua clara
|1734691
|Verona INC
|Agua clara
|42730.44
|CARTA DE GELATO TAMPA BAY
|Agua clara
|6433
|Immersite Network Inc
|Agua clara
|31741.16
|Lisa Simpson
|Agua clara
|65162
|Old World Trading Co LLC
|Agua clara
|60939
|LLC de 19 países
|Agua clara
|262943
|YASSO INVESTMENTS LLC
|Agua clara
|36847
|Shell Capital LLC
|Agua clara
|380422
|Southie Coffee LLC
|Agua clara
|113754
|Sun Valley Farms LLC
|Agua clara
|63834
|Good Karma Restaurants LLC
|Agua clara
|39197
|era solo un sueño LLC
|Agua clara
|117815
|Isom Capital LLC
|Agua clara
|94978
|La Mordida Restaurant Bar and Grill LLC
|Agua clara
|299562.6
|carrie pequeña
|Agua clara
|18946
|Little Greek Ulmerton LLC
|Agua clara
|152665
|GRUPO SUR LLC
|Agua clara
|21115.04
|Fusión siciliana del alma
|Agua clara
|110982.5
|Fields Inc
|Agua clara
|856647.3
|CAC TAMPA BAY SARASOTA
|Agua clara
|78203
|The Healthy Hive Clearwater LLC
|Agua clara
|5865
|Kreprelicious llc
|Agua clara
|11221.3
|Hoang Ma
|Agua clara
|39948
|TKJ VENTURES INC
|Agua clara
|233892
|CLEARWATER’S TASTE OF ITALY LLC
|Agua clara
|180315
|Aeolus CLW INC
|Agua clara
|235999,7
|Mood Hookah Bar LLc
|Agua clara
|77652.3
|Maple Lanes Clearwater LLC
|Agua clara
|195241
|Cajun Café de Countryside Mall LLC
|Agua clara
|118163
|Becca de Pinellas Inc.
|Agua clara
|106603.6
|Parrilla asiática de menta verde
|Agua clara
|57587
|Kapsule Investments LLC
|Agua clara
|99777.87
|The Lucky Anchor Florida LLC
|Agua clara
|82019.35
|Two Buks Inc
|Agua clara
|161433
|BaskoInc
|Agua clara
|85556
|subs de clearwater .inc
|Agua clara
|33316
|Danji inc
|Agua clara
|194120
|BARRA DE CLARK INC
|Agua clara
|114641.7
|CJs Sandwich Shop Inc.
|Agua clara
|76099
|West Coast Varsity Club Inc
|Agua clara
|106136
|Zach Heckman LLC
|Agua clara
|122848
|Fusion AA LLC
|Playa de Clearwater
|354708
|Three Blind Mice Too LLC
|Playa de Clearwater
|126261
|407 Mandalay LLC
|Playa de Clearwater
|150490
|OELKER ENTERPRISES INC
|Cortez
|151439
|Mama Sally’s South Inc.
|Crystal River
|265581
|Hallal Enterprise Inc
|Crystal River
|20106.21
|CASA DE ORO INTERNACIONAL INC
|Crystal River
|68721
|Kims Asian Restaurant Inc
|Crystal River
|24545
|La familia de las siete Z Inc.
|Crystal River
|103356.5
|CARRILES DE MANATÍ
|Crystal River
|83744.1
|Primos Kitchen LLC
|Crystal River
|115638.1
|Charlie Cheese and Sons LLC
|Crystal River
|384514.2
|María Marfil
|Crystal River
|64862.87
|Mark Novak
|Dade City
|185180.7
|Savory Roots LLC
|Dade City
|58965.08
|Dade City Donuts LLC
|Dade City
|45391.3
|feliz dayz de pasco inc
|Dade City
|76293
|Tri Bailey Group LLC
|Escritorio pequeño
|421675.5
|LaShawnee Carlisle
|Escritorio pequeño
|1823
|Buen Café Inc
|Escritorio pequeño
|93271.39
|TASHA LORMEUS
|Escritorio pequeño
|20490
|Mi Pizzeria LLLP
|Escritorio pequeño
|101400
|Ponte suave
|Escritorio pequeño
|1218,98
|Strategic Business Associates LLC
|Escritorio pequeño
|121309
|GRUPO RESTAURANTE DCCM
|Escritorio pequeño
|21040
|Diromios Inc
|Escritorio pequeño
|102955
|CROSS CREEK RANCH INC
|Dover
|71776
|Kasolas Inc.
|Dundee
|214721.7
|Mirthas Latin Café
|Dundee
|8579.66
|Flanagans FC MGT CO
|Dunedin
|283172
|Brew Club LLC
|Dunedin
|100378.5
|Mana Bar LLC
|Dunedin
|51094.91
|Seventh Sun Brewing Company LLC
|Dunedin
|55049
|Taberna de Rosie de Dunedin LLC
|Dunedin
|199315.2
|Marguerite’s Deli and Catering Inc
|Dunedin
|27715.49
|Keene Cuisine LLC
|Dunedin
|50537.53
|Caledonia Brewing LLC
|Dunedin
|63462
|PurpleNoodleHut LLC
|Dunedin
|48490.22
|Sully’sTavern LLC
|Dunedin
|16812
|Macchiato Management Inc.
|Dunedin
|37813
|HARBOR ACCENTS LLC
|Dunedin
|18252.9
|La cervecería Dunedin Inc
|Dunedin
|195169
|PleasureBowl Inc.
|Dunedin
|136418
|PW Drulias Inc
|Dunedin
|52509
|Cueni Brewing Company LLC
|Dunedin
|7218
|La Trattoria Da Gaetano Inc
|Dunedin
|57575.5
|Pearly’s Dunedin LLC
|Dunedin
|55006.09
|ZJF Brands LLC
|Dunedin
|47985
|Sonder Social LLC
|Dunedin
|151911.8
|Comidas orgánicas del chef Wil
|Dunedin
|102964
|Mickey Lu Investments LLC
|Ellenton
|8511
|Oh griego Inc
|Ellenton
|226485
|Coffee & Friends Corp.
|Englewood
|48365
|Vino Loco LLC
|Englewood
|82017.76
|Om Sai Nath LLC
|Englewood
|20232
|CHINA 1 RESTAURANTE HUANG INC
|Englewood
|19835
|Rumores Wine Bar Inc
|Englewood
|89689.39
|Zigamazoo LLC
|Englewood
|149428
|Lickity Split Café Inc
|Englewood
|18967
|DMM
|Englewood
|92760
|Case Concessions Inc
|Gibsonton
|460710
|ALLEN PERKINS
|Gibsonton
|7243.62
|Showtown USA Inc
|Gibsonton
|63475
|Concesiones AW
|Gibsonton
|69616.32
|VEC2 Inc.
|Gulfport
|330868.6
|COASTAL HOUNDS LLC
|Gulfport
|390513
|HABANA CAF’E INC.
|Gulfport
|201557
|Tamara Arrington
|Gulfport
|43805.35
|SD Cantina LLC
|Gulfport
|33230.26
|Backfin Blues Inc
|Gulfport
|136797
|Rudy’s Lounge LLC
|Ciudad de Haines
|12570
|J & R KEITH ENTERPRISES INC
|Ciudad de Haines
|184779
|Restaurante Red’s
|Hernando
|18805.27
|XIU YUN CHEN
|Hernando
|44372
|KMA Now LLC
|Hernando
|262961
|Sunset Grille LLC
|Playa Hernando
|155013
|Corporación de cócteles Buzz Pop
|Día festivo
|211478
|Kytos Pastelitos
|Día festivo
|44123.94
|Taylor Brothers Holdings LLC
|Día festivo
|21678
|Come aquí AMI LLC
|Playa de Holmes
|257851.4
|The Cheesecake Cutie & Cafe
|Playa de Holmes
|14539.13
|frankie bones inc
|Playa de Holmes
|64253,9
|Minnie’s Beach Cafe ‘INC
|Playa de Holmes
|47216.16
|Consultorio médico AMI LLC
|Playa de Holmes
|346227.5
|Beach Bistro Inc.
|Playa de Holmes
|643087.6
|EMPRESAS DE PALEOHORA INC
|Homosassa
|38400
|Tarland LLC
|Homosassa
|50541.22
|JSKA Inc
|Homosassa
|48341.5
|Paleros Inc
|Homosassa
|149323.3
|Gertrude Sansoucy
|Hudson
|100000
|Kona Ice del nuevo Port Richey LLc
|Hudson
|69228.5
|angelas fine food llc
|Hudson
|34536
|Crabby Bills Seafood Inc
|Playa de Indian Rocks
|636842.4
|Klodiana LLC
|Playa de Indian Rocks
|130860.8
|Batata al horno LLC
|Playa de Indian Rocks
|12182.1
|Beer Lab LLC
|Playa de Indian Rocks
|45412.3
|Big Red Rooster Coffee Company LLC
|Indian Shores
|84045.3
|318 Ventures LLC
|Indian Shores
|155066.6
|STONE VILLAGE LLC
|Inverness
|158831
|Evergreen de Inverness INC
|Inverness
|218765
|Johnny Cakes & Steaks Homestyle Restaurant LLC
|Inverness
|37607.48
|Tiger Foods Inc.
|Inverness
|1334941
|Pie D llc
|Kenneth City
|269030
|Cornerstone Grill LLC
|Lake Alfred
|127824.7
|Yumthing Else llc
|Lake Alfred
|57627.92
|GCLP INC
|lago plácido
|1507845
|Tabby’s Bar and Grill LLC
|lago plácido
|79905.82
|Sadhu Inc.
|Lago de Gales
|62088.01
|D MCCLAIN ENTERPRISES LLC
|Lago de Gales
|93974
|Gales Pointe
|Lago de Gales
|26451.15
|Bill’s Cafe de Lake Wales LLC
|Lago de Gales
|33722
|Gyros For Heroes LLC
|Lago de Gales
|57811
|china garden lake wales corp
|Lago de Gales
|40726.18
|Recreation Associates LLC
|Lago de Gales
|90931.21
|NORBY’S BAR & GRILL INC
|Lago de Gales
|68705
|GENP INC
|Lakeland
|50444
|The Poor Porker Inc.
|Lakeland
|107361.4
|Thomas y Ledford Inc
|Lakeland
|141956
|CAFE ROTI INC
|Lakeland
|100588
|First Wealth Corporation
|Lakeland
|172711
|Bendita Cosecha Inc
|Lakeland
|38250.85
|Lakeland Pita LLC
|Lakeland
|69561
|Mcml Holding Company Llc
|Lakeland
|326831
|LAKELAND PANDA WORLD INC
|Lakeland
|143684
|IL FORNO INC
|Lakeland
|96332
|AJ Palo Corp
|Lakeland
|83792.02
|STEPHANIE ARCHIBALD
|Lakeland
|191138
|Lakeland Freedom Pub LLC
|Lakeland
|25941
|Manna International Street Food LLC
|Lakeland
|82325
|Súplicas de ébano
|Lakeland
|4808
|Ocean Poke II LLC
|Lakeland
|41591
|The Chop Shop / Rebel Alliance LLC
|Lakeland
|122007.7
|Cuban Delight Cafe Corp
|Lakeland
|89790
|Cult Legume LLC
|Lakeland
|3251.01
|Aijun Inc
|Lakeland
|44013
|Fourwins Investment LLC
|Lakeland
|64476
|Barside Sports LLC
|Lakeland
|37175.89
|Por el amor de Java Inc.
|Lakeland
|15518.01
|The Juice Box Cafe LLC
|Lakeland
|41888
|Black & Brew Coffee House & Bistro Inc
|Lakeland
|52169.08
|Grifos globales Lakeland LLC
|Lakeland
|163182
|The Boondocks LLC
|Lakeland
|34876
|Reina del Caribe Reina del Caribe
|Lakeland
|23087.05
|Megria Investments Inc
|Lakeland
|24408.38
|LLC de Cuban B
|Lakeland
|30835
|Mayordomo Latresa
|Lakeland
|33381.92
|YOHANSI SANTANA
|Lakeland
|4388,45
|Louise Billy
|Lakeland
|9754.29
|AYDEN INVESTMENTS LLC
|Lakeland
|85268
|Nathaniel Fleming
|Lakeland
|14870.24
|CHINA MEIWEI BUFFET INC
|Lakeland
|326446
|JEREL WILLIAMS
|Lakeland
|91667
|JK WILLS LLC
|Lakeland
|53591.5
|steve briguglio
|Lakeland
|31205
|SEÑOR Y SEÑORA CRAB LAKELAND INC
|Lakeland
|357289,8
|Todo Racked Up BBQ LLC
|Lakeland
|26205.09
|V & J TSUNAMI LLC
|Lakeland
|142871.2
|Linksters 98 LLC
|Lakeland
|232423
|Bronkhorst Inc.
|Lakeland
|156809
|SNOWBRO LLC
|Lakeland
|191230
|COCINA SIXTYTHREE LLC
|Lakeland
|6057
|BARTOLETTI LLC
|Lakeland
|123712
|Federal Bar Lakeland LLC
|Lakeland
|133770.5
|GrillSmith 103 LLC
|Lakeland
|445123.6
|Tia Motley
|Lakeland Fl. 33803
|3207.67
|Dos chefs de Sarasota Inc
|Rancho Lakewood
|78950.72
|DokkoUSA Inc
|Rancho Lakewood
|166285.1
|Subz-N-Grubz
|Rancho Lakewood
|85982.47
|Main Street Trattoria LLC
|Rancho Lakewood
|322785.5
|John Kidd
|Land O Lakes
|75295
|Restaurante japonés Ginza Inc.
|Land O Lakes
|11915
|The Sundae Factory LLC
|Land O Lakes
|59040.67
|CATERSHIP LLC
|Land O Lakes
|871949
|Bakery-X LLC
|Land O Lakes
|66390.98
|B & L’S BENDETTO’S ITALIA INC
|Land O Lakes
|442556.5
|Vive BV LLC
|Land O Lakes
|46611
|Largo Bowling Center LLC
|Largo
|334314
|Castelow Enterprises LLC
|Largo
|38698
|CGs Bar Inc
|Largo
|89413,9
|MAO XIN INC
|Largo
|35552
|Cody’s Belleair LLC
|Largo
|413217.7
|Kilgore Ventures Inc
|Largo
|58508.27
|Super Wok Inc
|Largo
|128642
|Comandante Tracy
|Largo
|3165.61
|Kellis B2B Catering Inc.
|Largo
|18499.13
|Café de la ciudad griega de Largo LLC
|Largo
|128446
|CHINA BUFFET SEMINOLE INC
|Largo
|162450
|Knockn Boots Saloon Inc
|Largo
|39466.75
|El Rib Shack BBQ LLC
|Largo
|13551
|OEC SUNSHINE INC
|Largo
|12766
|Tostador de oso pardo
|largo
|7959.29
|La cafetería Haus
|Largo
|50331.34
|PEQUEÑO DULCE POR GEMELOS
|Largo
|6037
|Roll It Ice Cream
|Largo
|16484.08
|KAKACHI INC
|Largo
|15995.44
|Willard’s Tap House Inc.
|Largo
|80130
|F & L Feed Company LLC
|Largo
|176284
|LLC de Norburger
|Largo
|168086
|PT Buck Inc.
|Largo
|260568
|Openwater Investments LLC
|Largo
|218160
|Fat Cat Tavern Inc.
|Largo
|99099.74
|Corporación de Islas Griegas.
|Largo
|94449
|COMMERCE BREWING LLC
|Largo
|350662.8
|Paiges Root Beer Inc
|Lecanto
|51869.33
|HOKKAIDO LITHIA INC
|Lithia
|99882
|Pizza A&J
|Lithia
|51883.18
|Charles Burnett
|Lithia
|6480.28
|Park Square Social
|Lithia
|207190
|Lithia Taco Yolo LLC
|Lithia
|178050
|Longbeach Café ‘
|Llave de lancha
|9234
|Delicias deliciosas
|Lutz
|20644.54
|PETROLA ALENCAR LLC
|Lutz
|132965
|Cocina Lowcountry de Ava
|Lutz
|97080
|Sommelier Holding Corp
|Lutz
|100219,9
|Bay Coffee & Tea Company LLC
|Lutz
|160924.2
|Il Villaggio Ristorante De Beppe
|Lutz
|151176,7
|Sunset livingston llc
|Lutz
|18399
|Gilpin Enterprises LLC
|Lutz
|215149.6
|Catering simplificado
|Lutz
|81578.36
|TABLETOP FOOD SERVICE INC
|Lutz
|83025
|1406 Group LLC
|Lutz
|470836
|Sólo Smokin BBQ Inc
|Lutz
|31386.17
|Quality Foods LLC
|Lutz
|42361
|Erona LLC
|Playa de Madeira
|6665.68
|SCULLEY S MANAGEMENT LLC
|Playa de Madeira
|1102879
|Natillas congeladas de la familia Kohr INC
|Playa de Madeira
|50152.58
|Katie Greene
|Ciudad Myakka
|121857
|RJ Jans Inc
|New Port Richey
|222369
|Foster Corporate LLC
|New Port Richey
|20141.12
|NUEVO XIN CHU INC.
|New Port Richey
|31212
|Koutsos Spartan Restaurant Inc.
|New Port Richey
|88109
|China Wok de Lam
|New Port Richey
|27773.01
|DEJA LEGACY LLC
|New Port Richey
|30614.94
|Little Coronas Inc.
|New Port Richey
|36122
|Restaurante Brisas Del Valle
|New Port Richey
|11747
|Robin Ward
|New Port Richey
|3734.04
|G & L Business Ventures Inc
|New Port Richey
|64796
|JMSLP Inc
|New Port Richey
|103325.2
|Salón Hookers Hole
|New Port Richey
|6517,96
|KB Hackman Inc
|New Port Richey
|23059.03
|Heros Downtown Subs y ensaladas
|New Port Richey
|45097.66
|Oceanside Restaurant Group LLC
|New Port Richey
|90613
|Edmond Kaceli
|New Port Richey
|5450
|Adam Rochdi
|New Port Richey
|62095.75
|Grandma Sallys Restaurant Inc
|New Port Richey
|92998
|Urban Grape Inc.
|New Port Richey
|85145
|Cotee River Brewing Company Inc
|New Port Richey
|66175
|Bean Town Coffee & Cafe Inc
|Nokomis
|37876.83
|Corporación Café De Soleil
|Nokomis
|6261
|DRAGANI ENTERPRISES LLC
|Nokomis
|39784
|Back Alley Operations INC
|Nokomis
|223509.5
|pizza de tomate picante y parrilla pizza de tomate picante y parrilla
|Puerto Norte
|40575.04
|Tapas1 LLC
|Puerto Norte
|3509
|Compañía de alimentos JT
|Puerto Norte
|164665
|Natalya Lang
|Puerto Norte
|4308.5
|Pandem Concepts LLC
|Puerto Norte
|170753,9
|North Port Subway LLC
|Puerto Norte
|31539
|Denise Tomasulo
|Puerto Norte
|7898.32
|Jean’s Tropical Ice LLC
|Puerto Norte
|57612
|Amherst Hospitality Corp.
|Venecia del norte
|33870
|CILANTRO LATIN CAFE LLC
|Odessa
|191707
|Kirk Meyers
|Odessa
|100880
|Tschampel Inc
|Odessa
|147249.1
|SC Hendersonville LLC
|Oldsmar
|180289,3
|teoría del helado
|Oldsmar
|30144.73
|Pineapple Ventures LLC
|Oldsmar
|278979
|Green Market Cafe LLC
|Oldsmar
|549701.7
|RESTAURANTE ALEMÁN DAVINCI INC
|Águila pescadora
|43498
|Max’s Table Inc.
|Águila pescadora
|56129
|Smiles de GTEM Inc.
|Palm Harbor
|135885.6
|POKE O INC
|Palm Harbor
|128132.8
|Delectables Fine Catering Inc.
|Palm Harbor
|335714
|Happi China Inc
|Palm Harbor
|13313
|Stix Billiards de Palm Harbor Inc.
|Palm Harbor
|16639.39
|Restaurante Tiffany Inc
|Palm Harbor
|17856.5
|China one palm harbour inc
|Palm Harbor
|11414
|AI Better Together LLC
|Palm Harbor
|12001,9
|Organic Life Coffeehouse and Bakery LLC
|Palm Harbor
|14633
|Ozona Brewing Company LLC
|Palm Harbor
|140699.2
|Beast Row Inc.
|Palm Harbor
|351753,9
|CSC Pinellas 1 LLC
|Palm Harbor
|87264.22
|Nesting Grounds Cafe LLC
|Palm Harbor
|81788.54
|Military Boys Bakery LLC
|Palm Harbor
|160220.3
|Terkar Corp
|Palm Harbor
|99886
|Casa de la cerveza de Palm Harbor
|Palm Harbor
|54884.07
|Alan Taylor
|Palm Harbor
|76311.63
|Cafés y bistrós gourmet Unlimited Inc.
|Palm Harbor
|51917
|3GK LLC
|Palm Harbor
|165038
|NUEVA TEAPOT INC. II
|Palm Harbor
|54107
|Cabaret Entertainment LLC
|Palm Harbor
|68961
|J&J Bar-B-Que
|Palmito
|100388
|NUEVO KING BUFFET USA INC
|Palmito
|56091
|Walmetto Subway LLC
|Palmito
|35147
|C & D Dining Ventures LLC
|Palmito
|157035.7
|Seagrape Seafood Market LLC
|Palmito
|24021
|Milky Ways Inc.
|Palmetto Bay
|90670
|Agujero en la pared Tavern LLC
|Palmetto Bay
|97927.5
|6208 South Dixie LLC
|Palmetto Bay
|199313
|Ice Slinger 3 LLC
|Parrish
|27200
|Edwards 3 LLC
|Parrish
|96980,33
|Travelling Kitchen LLC
|Parrish
|145700
|Carne de res ‘O’ Brady’s Parrish Inc
|Parrish
|146776
|Terra Mar Brazilian Steak House inc
|Parque Pinellas
|124603
|Moonlight Teahouse Inc
|Parque Pinellas
|7929
|HIBACHI BUFFET LU INC.
|Parque Pinellas
|522763
|Concesiones C&S
|Parque Pinellas
|91013
|Vive PP LLC
|Parque Pinellas
|16154.26
|SEÑOR Y SEÑORA CRAB TAMPA INC
|Parque Pinellas
|347357,7
|Cortney Wade Incorporated
|Parque Pinellas
|347087.5
|CORPORACIÓN BEN JA
|Parque Pinellas
|179722
|Cajun Cafe en el Bayou Inc.
|Parque Pinellas
|148699.4
|LOON FONG CHINESE & VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT LLC
|Parque Pinellas
|36502.04
|Brick House Cafe Ventures LLC
|Plant City
|65243.22
|SCS Hospitality Group LLC
|Plant City
|75047
|BLB Restaurants LLC
|Plant City
|132757,5
|Solomon Vereen & Co LLC
|Plant City
|100481
|WASABI JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE INC
|Plant City
|269640
|Spiveys Southern Grill Inc
|Plant City
|65708
|Migajas y Crema
|Plant City
|17479.5
|J ONE INC
|Plant City
|56017
|Truong Holding LLC
|Plant City
|124488
|tres búfalos llc
|Plant City
|21288.08
|Plant City Pub Inc.
|Plant City
|111544.8
|DL WILLS LLC
|Plant City
|113915.4
|Fuera de la plancha
|Polk City
|48987
|Hacemos Margo inc.
|Port Richey
|139885
|Sorrento Sweets of Pasco LLC
|Port Richey
|169586.5
|CHINA TASTE 1 INC
|Port Richey
|26759
|KINGDOM LAND HOLDINGS LLC
|Port Richey
|116934.6
|AKF Investments INC.
|Port Richey
|29104
|Nev Enterprises inc
|Port Richey
|95723
|Qiming Grand Sushi LLC
|Port Richey
|933800
|Goodfellows of Pasco County Inc
|Port Richey
|347493
|Horas extras Sports Bar Inc.
|Port Richey
|137021
|Sky’s Place LLC
|Port Richey
|114834.5
|Yang’s Group INC
|Port Richey
|277329,7
|Estación de desayuno 1 Inc.
|Port Richey
|38042
|Wine Knot Adventure Inc
|Redington Shores
|4162
|Martin Greenwald
|Playa de Remington
|4294.09
|Le’Anns Cheesecakes N More LLC
|Vista del rio
|35538.5
|Tazones de té y postres LLC
|Vista del rio
|8824
|GRUPOS DE ALIMENTOS DE RIVERVIEW INC
|Vista del rio
|35025
|RB Venues LLC
|Vista del rio
|114337
|Le’Anns Infusions LLC
|Vista del rio
|45312.5
|DATZ WINTHROP LLC
|Vista del rio
|248870
|NOSOTROS EMPRESAS LLC
|Vista del rio
|527524
|Asian Yummy House Inc
|Vista del rio
|157356
|DONOVAN’S STEAKHOUSE LLC
|Vista del rio
|50905.58
|Kona Ice de Valrico LLC
|Vista del rio
|24655
|Barb Wilson Ent. II
|Vista del rio
|456494
|Vinos orgánicos Naked Truth
|Vista del rio
|23654
|asy sushi llc
|vista del rio
|225289
|Robbeloth Concessions Inc
|Vista del rio
|319997,9
|Sticky Rice LLC
|Vista del rio
|168860
|Hawk N Hog Express LLC
|Vista del rio
|22664.85
|Coastal Catering Inc.
|Vista del rio
|88840.01
|TODAS LAS EMPRESAS LLC
|Vista del rio
|139553
|Ruth’s Steakhouse de Riverview
|Vista del rio
|263905
|Sos & Baum Inc
|Vista del rio
|137110
|Akira Z&Z Enterprises Inc
|Vista del rio
|280771
|Smoothies saludables de Tyrone de Tampa LLC
|Vista del rio
|169844.6
|El tomate picante de Riverview Inc.
|Vista del rio
|60139.85
|Cobertizo de cerveza del río Alafia
|Vista del rio
|166692
|BBQ Smokin Pig de Riverview LLC
|Vista del rio
|380372.8
|Haoqing LLC
|Vista del rio
|547173
|Barbacoa de Hot Rods
|Vista del rio
|5289.55
|Fundación Coffee Co LLC
|Vista del rio
|212236.2
|Vincent Valentino
|Vista del rio
|113479,6
|Pita Kebob LLC
|Ruskin
|27786
|Sunjohnna Inc.
|Ruskin
|172629
|El tomate picante de Ruskin Inc.
|Ruskin
|63193.98
|Chamblin Enterprises Inc.
|Ruskin
|213692.1
|Land Crafted LLC
|Ruskin
|76151.6
|Pantalones de burbuja
|Ruskin
|30197.32
|Zachary Swift
|Ruskin
|126165,9
|El hongo relleno inc
|Puerto de seguridad
|143859
|Elizabeth Charles Inc
|Puerto de seguridad
|152760
|Salchicha de Primera Calidad de Pinellas Inc.
|Puerto de seguridad
|47491
|BENS PARADISE RESTAURANT LLC
|Puerto de seguridad
|110232
|Sips Wine Bar LLC
|Puerto de seguridad
|162886
|Jax4Paradise LLC
|Puerto de seguridad
|130511
|Pizzería itinerante cj
|Puerto de seguridad
|36343
|Pandy LLC
|Puerto de seguridad
|279793
|The Tiki Tavern LLC
|Puerto de seguridad
|862420.4
|China Fun Enterprises Inc
|San Petersburgo
|64067
|Chase y Caitlin Chau LLC
|San Petersburgo
|29525.79
|St. Petersburg Concessions Inc.
|San Petersburgo
|187929
|El Cheesesteak Truck LLC
|San Petersburgo
|50884
|Tampa Bay Chocolates LLC
|San Petersburgo
|25338.85
|Thai Wok Inc
|San Petersburgo
|73985
|Flip’n Tasty LLC
|San Petersburgo
|30767
|Harveys Restaruant LLC
|San Petersburgo
|1426362
|Punkys Bar and Grill LLC
|San Petersburgo
|13114
|LANJIN INC
|San Petersburgo
|110745
|The Getaway Tampa Bay LLC
|San Petersburgo
|1587912
|Nuevo ABC Seafood Restaurant 2 Inc.
|San Petersburgo
|221619.6
|PITT INC
|San Petersburgo
|184542
|PB en Central LLC
|San Petersburgo
|221461
|Helado de Plant Love
|San Petersburgo
|39340.2
|ZI LONG INC
|San Petersburgo
|5497
|New Guan Enterprises Inc
|San Petersburgo
|60852
|Calabaza Chaplins
|San Petersburgo
|134570
|Crafty Crab St Pete Inc
|San Petersburgo
|146918
|Catering de Sofia Forte
|San Petersburgo
|38377.06
|Smokin ’19 LLC
|San Petersburgo
|435496
|Crear N Impression Inc.
|San Petersburgo
|82882
|Hervidores y barriles LLC
|San Petersburgo
|520839
|Across the Pond Corp.
|San Petersburgo
|615726.1
|SAB CAFE INC
|San Petersburgo
|39551.66
|MNM BBQ Inc.
|San Petersburgo
|369570
|ICEBERG FROZEN YOGURT INC
|San Petersburgo
|68064.36
|Corporate Cafe Inc
|San Petersburgo
|64339.14
|Three Birds Tavern LLC
|San Petersburgo
|107512.5
|Sharon’s Bistro Inc
|San Petersburgo
|202387
|JSM 1625 LLC
|San Petersburgo
|139230.6
|Carefree Catering Inc.
|San Petersburgo
|69424
|WOK ASIÁTICO DE SAN PETERSBURGO INC
|San Petersburgo
|50110
|Colevet LLC
|San Petersburgo
|154071.3
|Camiones de comida Bubba’s-Q
|San Petersburgo
|216735.2
|Indie St Pete LLC
|San Petersburgo
|149307,9
|EL GRUPO CANELA LLC
|San Petersburgo
|728228.8
|El legado de Drácula LLC
|San Petersburgo
|31858.05
|LUCKY STAR INC DE SAN PETERSBURGO
|San Petersburgo
|76306
|COPA LLC
|San Petersburgo
|106896,9
|TASTE MAKERS ELITE LLC
|San Petersburgo
|547954
|Ranas de marca
|San Petersburgo
|126181
|DATZ BBQ LLC
|San Petersburgo
|416167
|Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe LLC
|San Petersburgo
|31656
|Una nueva conexión de CAtering
|San Petersburgo
|59614.04
|Social Roost LLC
|San Petersburgo
|306510
|Pedroff y Pedroff LLC
|San Petersburgo
|1978.04
|Pub irlandés Courigans inc
|San Petersburgo
|54790
|Leafy Greens Cafe Inc
|San Petersburgo
|105617.7
|Mango Man St Pete LLC
|San Petersburgo
|111944.6
|2 Day Deli LLC
|San Petersburgo
|32021.96
|Ishia Axon
|San Petersburgo
|49424.37
|L&W de Sea Corp
|San Petersburgo
|118725,7
|Caliente Cravings LLC
|San Petersburgo
|14364.83
|11 polluelos WD
|San Petersburgo
|40987.12
|St Pete Taco Lady
|San Petersburgo
|18058,7
|Greencandy LLC
|San Petersburgo
|265142.6
|Frijoles y Barlour
|San Petersburgo
|18336.25
|Pizza Box LLC
|San Petersburgo
|3941.31
|Vibraciones del paseo marítimo
|San Petersburgo
|89569.98
|SNEAKY D’S INC
|San Petersburgo
|146304,8
|Cena de Doe Doe
|San Petersburgo
|69358.45
|Sorrento Sweets DM LLC
|San Petersburgo
|137439.6
|Spicy Wing Inc
|San Petersburgo
|27199
|Sharniece Quarterman
|San Petersburgo
|30938
|Lianlin LLC
|San Petersburgo
|692833
|Courtside Wine & Liquor LLC
|San Petersburgo
|293992
|Vino Simpatico Inc.
|San Petersburgo
|54197.14
|MOLINOS DE LEONA
|San Petersburgo
|75167
|Tampa Hub Corporation
|San Petersburgo
|167042
|Empresas Kaylisa
|San Petersburgo
|167759
|SAMLAM INC
|San Petersburgo
|157751
|City’s Bistro LLC
|San Petersburgo
|61777
|In Bloom Catering LLC
|San Petersburgo
|258089.1
|OIshi Sushi & Japanese Steakhouse LLC
|San Petersburgo
|232396.5
|LDZ TYRONE FOOD INC
|San Petersburgo
|201738,9
|Casita Tasqueira LLC
|San Petersburgo
|142419.2
|SAMLAM II Inc.
|San Petersburgo
|153129
|Johnny’s Pizza Inc
|San Petersburgo
|75760.52
|Tostadores de café Black Crow LLC
|San Petersburgo
|50011.23
|Granjero desnudo 200 central LLC
|San Petersburgo
|285366.2
|Top Slice LLC
|San Petersburgo
|273583.1
|Jimmy Albóndigas Inc
|San Petersburgo
|94861.48
|Bodega On Central INC
|San Petersburgo
|36846
|Tiki Bay Island LLC
|San Petersburgo
|242525
|Tonia y John Corp.
|San Petersburgo
|252921
|La cerveza y la bruja
|San Petersburgo
|243664
|La casa de los cafés de Mickey Corp
|San Petersburgo
|107155
|Bauman Coffee Company LLC
|San Petersburgo
|126500.5
|Flip the Raven Productions INC
|San Petersburgo
|130266.2
|Craig Felson
|San Petersburgo
|49438,6
|Crabby Bills Fish Camp Roosevelt LLC
|San Petersburgo
|145700.4
|1 NOCHE STAND LLC
|San Petersburgo
|313348
|TV Subs III Inc.
|San Petersburgo
|273710
|TV Subs II Inc
|San Petersburgo
|51511.06
|Mazzz LLC
|San Petersburgo
|21051.28
|Churroland LLC
|San Petersburgo
|17729
|Courtside Grille LLC
|San Petersburgo
|807432
|TV Subs Inc
|San Petersburgo
|26311
|Veytia Ventures LLC
|San Petersburgo
|397066
|Carino’s Italian Caffe Inc
|San Petersburgo
|161950
|Love Food Central LLC
|San Petersburgo
|168876
|DATZ ST PETERSBURG LLC.
|San Petersburgo
|855694.3
|Flamingo Bar Inc
|San Petersburgo
|76535
|María Baker
|San Petersburgo
|50381.77
|Susanne Byram
|San Petersburgo
|214415.8
|Operador de batidos
|San Petersburgo
|31025.3
|John Monus
|San Petersburgo
|85197.83
|JUBES LLC
|San Petersburgo
|202734.2
|VANCHETTA LLC
|San Petersburgo
|38609.31
|Kevin Dunn
|San Petersburgo
|22144.14
|Sea Salt St Pete LLC
|San Petersburgo
|767996.1
|Sommay Maly
|San Petersburgo
|17007.49
|Biffburger y Buffys Bbq llc
|San Petersburgo
|238797.3
|El comerciante: proveedor de bienes locales
|San Petersburgo
|21673.82
|The Cooking Maniac LLC
|San Petersburgo
|8049.19
|Berry Boss Acai LLC
|San Petersburgo
|6012.75
|Si elaborara el mundo LLC
|San Petersburgo
|40598.59
|SLEEPING TIGER ENTERPRISES INC.
|San Petersburgo
|92320
|The Cider Press Cafe en St. Petersburg LLC
|San Petersburgo
|149998
|RAFFURTY LLC
|Sarasota
|356033.5
|LI BE DA SALLC
|Sarasota
|99776
|BBD de srq llc
|Sarasota
|21129
|SERIAMENTE BIEN LLC
|Sarasota
|68004.5
|Siesta Early Bird Inc
|Sarasota
|34621.76
|Mandeville Holdings LLC
|Sarasota
|225567
|Grupo de restaurantes del suroeste
|Sarasota
|334344
|Boss Management Group LLC
|Sarasota
|356970
|210 Tavern LLC
|Sarasota
|27353
|Stonewood North Sarasota LLC
|Sarasota
|370568.5
|Bradeen Enterprises Inc
|Sarasota
|126088
|Maximillians Cafe LLC
|Sarasota
|3747
|Nic-Gar Inc.
|Sarasota
|72256.78
|SADHIMAA 4 LLC
|Sarasota
|85530.25
|NCN Bakery INC
|Sarasota
|43402.8
|Sarwood Inc
|Sarasota
|155040
|Perry’s BBQ & Asian Grill Inc.
|Sarasota
|209171
|Lanna Thai Inc
|Sarasota
|75134
|Tailandia Inc
|Sarasota
|53665
|ROYAL G SNACKS INC.
|Sarasota
|20171
|Gregory Management Gregory LLC
|Sarasota
|27404.32
|Wild Ginger Inc.
|Sarasota
|29840
|Le Poete Ivre Inc.
|Sarasota
|188565
|Michelle’s Brown Bag Cafe LLC
|Sarasota
|92439
|GRUPO SPATA LLC
|Sarasota
|193109.2
|Mindy y Joe’s Food Solutions Inc.
|Sarasota
|101167
|CORPORACIÓN CUI YUAN ZHANG
|Sarasota
|173379
|Miguel’s Continental Cuisine INC
|Sarasota
|128888
|Fit Food por Jenn LLC
|Sarasota
|4482.23
|Silva Mata Inc.
|Sarasota
|9128,9
|K-Nam Style LLC
|Sarasota
|258508.4
|IL Panificio Siesta LLC
|Sarasota
|401885,8
|Buonissimo Pizza Corporation
|Sarasota
|47520.88
|GANA UN SUPER BUFFET LLC
|Sarasota
|1201120
|B y B Eats Inc
|Sarasota
|117229,8
|Umayachi LLC
|Sarasota
|56188.5
|CASA DELICIOSA SARASOTA LLC
|Sarasota
|765345
|Key Places LLC
|Sarasota
|723690
|FRDS Corp
|Sarasota
|525979
|Casa Italia 2020 Inc.
|Sarasota
|48040.47
|Ibáñez Mendoza LLC
|Sarasota
|191316.3
|FLORIDA HUANG & LU LLC
|Sarasota
|143154
|APPIZZA A PIZZA LLC
|Sarasota
|41820.04
|TÍO WEN SARASOTA INC
|Sarasota
|78318
|Bulgogi de Charlie
|Sarasota
|125300
|Chianti Cucina Inc
|Sarasota
|141154
|A Taste of Germany LLC
|Sarasota
|99732
|Carolyn Orlando
|Sarasota
|23517.75
|Mouthole llc
|Sarasota
|4952,88
|poke y bibimbap llc
|Sarasota
|118851
|Kurtos Inc
|Sarasota
|73438
|Magellano LLC
|Sarasota
|30301
|Batidor con cable LLC
|Sarasota
|22105
|AVASAR INC
|Sarasota
|192818.4
|Milán Catering y diseño de eventos llc
|Sarasota
|315642
|Demetrios Pizza & Grill llc
|Sarasota
|21663
|CASSARIANO UTC LLC
|Sarasota
|150634
|SunniBunni LLC
|Sarasota
|24452
|Cubierta de vuelo inc
|Sarasota
|251070.6
|Escape Reality Games LLC
|Sarasota
|46951.43
|Jai Ambe Food LLC
|Sarasota
|28674,96
|Sweet Doctors Inc.
|Sarasota
|19117
|Blu Kouzina Inc
|Sarasota
|155489.6
|Sorrento Sweets SA LLC
|Sarasota
|195113.5
|H & S Smiles Inc.
|Sarasota
|236357
|Heather Perkins
|Sarasota
|1685677
|NASMANS Group LLC
|Sarasota
|300584.7
|Richard Lewis
|Sarasota
|3132,4
|Alas y Weenies de Sarasota Inc
|Sarasota
|110804
|Agitadores de azúcar incorporados
|Sarasota
|499266
|The Public House Tap & Grill LLC
|Sarasota
|37378
|Spice Boys LLC
|Sarasota
|20853.55
|BURRITO PROS 6 LLC
|Sarasota
|28132
|Amore Sarasota LLC
|Sarasota
|179231.8
|KMB Holdings Group LLC
|Sarasota
|111831.3
|The Artistic Baker LLC
|Sarasota
|6605
|Sun Garden Cafe LLC
|Sarasota
|110211.5
|LLC de Siegfried
|Sarasota
|9157
|LLC indígena
|Sarasota
|271030
|Mariah’s Juice LLC
|Sarasota
|8617
|CARAGIULO INC
|Sarasota
|269993,7
|Gulf Coast Market Holdings LLC
|Sarasota
|72922.23
|Tsunami Restaurant Services LLC
|Sarasota
|129205
|Pho Cali Inc.
|Sarasota
|123338
|Mancini Diners Inc
|Sarasota
|212657
|Blue Dolphin Cafe Inc.
|Sarasota
|91585
|ALPEMI INC
|Sarasota
|148725
|Nuestro Ferrari LLC
|Sarasota
|180480.3
|Saharath INC
|Sarasota
|52253
|Melmar Concessions Inc.
|Sarasota
|118615
|Fruitville LLC de Gecko
|Sarasota
|198644
|Capt Curts Crab & Oyster Bar Inc
|Sarasota
|1688438
|Bodhi Tree Cafe Inc.
|Sarasota
|57996
|GrillSmith 108 LLC
|Sarasota
|1033814
|THE WHITE BUFFALO SALOON LLC
|Sarasota
|323974
|Shore Food Group LLC
|Sarasota
|445045
|Grupo de restaurantes Arthur Wesley
|Sarasota
|1492390
|Puccinis Family Corp
|Sarasota Sarasota
|314487.5
|Iglesia James Matthew
|Sebring
|26293.31
|Mon Cirque Inc.
|Sebring
|57824.52
|Lisandra Jetter
|Sebring
|79166.67
|Secret Gardens Winery & Farm Inc
|Sebring
|38243,98
|Arceo Inc.
|Sebring
|33429
|Sophies Cafe LLC
|Sebring
|35841.91
|Restaurante Galati’s Inc
|Sebring
|25395
|Hills 3 LLC
|Seffner
|196021.2
|Kiso Sushi LLC
|Seffner
|89492
|restaurante familiar plummers inc
|Seffner
|59732.02
|CIUDAD BUFFET MONGOLIAN BARBEQUE INC
|Seffner
|426451
|ARCHIE WILLIAMS
|Seffner
|35599
|NUEVO HONG KONG LARGO INC
|Seminole
|60722
|Rapp Brewing Company LLC
|Seminole
|69971
|Corporación Dublin II
|Seminole
|31812
|LIVIN INVESTMENTS LLC
|Seminole
|14695
|HIBACHI EXPRESS DE SEMINOLE INC.
|Seminole
|297492
|Siqing Lin
|Seminole
|48951
|Abdul Shuman
|Seminole
|125853
|Conkedie LLC
|South Pasadena
|42906.85
|Gallagher n associates LLC
|Spring Hill
|278745.2
|CCD Bondanza Management V LLC
|Spring Hill
|22609.28
|Carmela Corner Restaurant LLC
|Spring Hill
|12461.69
|Mini Pies LLC de Nita
|Spring Hill
|9915
|Concesiones Sunshine de Hernando Inc.
|Spring Hill
|800838
|Chens China Wok
|Spring Hill
|76317.68
|Pamela Hasbrouck
|Spring Hill
|79480
|JAINAT LLC
|Spring Hill
|28730.43
|P8601 LLC
|Spring Hill
|220564
|Gosline Systems Inc
|Spring Hill
|22443.11
|Todd Dentico
|Spring Hill
|3660.09
|Semana Wachee Candy Company
|Spring Hill
|41810.51
|Spring Hill Subway LLC
|Spring Hill
|33756
|Spring Hill Lanes Inc
|Spring Hill
|303012
|Asequible banquete LLC
|Playa de St Pete
|10043
|BettDor Inc
|Playa de St Pete
|15179
|ZBG Restaurant Group LLC
|Playa de St Pete
|465752
|WebeInc.
|Playa de St Pete
|100214.1
|Crabby Bills St Pete Beach LLC
|Playa de St Pete
|862069
|Alidor Inc
|Playa de St Pete
|7180.85
|Big Fred Enterprises Inc.
|Playa de St Pete
|185383
|SPB # 1 Pizza Corp
|Playa de St Pete
|18165
|JCSS SPB LLC
|Playa de St Pete
|225364
|Bella Cucina Family Italian Restaurant LLC
|Sun City Center
|24141
|Tiempo de barbacoa
|Sun City Center
|45452.74
|Bulk Foods Florida LLC
|Sun City Center
|143301
|Sekushi IP LLC
|Tampa
|414899.5
|L&M Enterprises LLC
|Tampa
|995000
|Besito LLC
|Tampa
|664778,7
|Good Food Creations LLC
|Tampa
|665804
|MILLIGAN INC
|Tampa
|216470.5
|MKK Corporation
|Tampa
|6127
|BP CHANNEDSIDE INC.
|Tampa
|260064
|JSP Citrus Park LLC
|Tampa
|240197
|Boxing Bear Holdings LLC
|Tampa
|242096
|La Creperia Café Inc
|Tampa
|182164
|Surabhi Indian Foods LLC
|Tampa
|168559
|Happy Deli Inc
|Tampa
|81808
|Brown Bags II LLC
|Tampa
|115562
|Alimentos del Líbano
|Tampa
|42052
|THE KA-FEY LLC
|Tampa
|146744.2
|Cafeína pirata
|Tampa
|1312.44
|U POKE SPOT LLC
|Tampa
|265788
|Sarione Restaurant INC.
|Tampa
|195636
|HO HO YANG INC
|Tampa
|28249
|LD’s Variety Enterprises LLC.
|Tampa
|3048
|Indie Bar II Inc
|Tampa
|139056
|ENC Waterside Inc.
|Tampa
|82747.83
|LANCE INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC
|Tampa
|136996
|Pitas del centro de Tampa Inc
|Tampa
|124425
|ORIENT EXPRESS RESTAURANT INC
|Tampa
|269812
|Cru Armature Works LLC
|Tampa
|287170
|GenX Tavern LLC
|Tampa
|888743.4
|Cocina de Luigi Inc.
|Tampa
|308303.3
|jin china inc
|Tampa
|35633
|Sarge’s Smokehouse BBQ LLC
|Tampa
|62795.42
|SUNSHINE STATE MEADERY LLC
|Tampa
|31945
|SAMURAI AZUL II INC
|Tampa
|59915,97
|PITAS DE CARROLLWOOD INC
|Tampa
|184421
|22nd Street Coffee Shop LLC
|Tampa
|19129.14
|IIN INC
|Tampa
|202882.3
|SAMURAI AZUL INC
|Tampa
|311955
|Séptimo Sun Brewery Tampa LLC
|Tampa
|313290
|Nuevo Pekín de Lin Inc.
|Tampa
|31726
|NOVA PIZZA LLC
|Tampa
|85048
|Fat Dog Spirits LLC
|Tampa
|68913
|Tampa China Dragon Inc
|Tampa
|79824
|EVOS Carrollwood TPA LLC
|Tampa
|29611
|Salt & Citrus Catering Co. LLC
|Tampa
|389233.4
|BROCATOS SANDWICH SHOP INC.
|Tampa
|308067.7
|DeVitos llc
|Tampa
|138858.2
|Sr. Empanada Inc.
|Tampa
|100518
|1st Down Holdings Inc.
|Tampa
|197613
|LLC gourmet inteligente
|Tampa
|13397.11
|Api’s Sweets LLC
|Tampa
|247433.2
|M&A Leon Foods Inc
|Tampa
|77250
|T & D Aloha Shave Ice
|Tampa
|16504.23
|Sarpa Enterprises LLC
|Tampa
|85159
|KALEISIA LLC
|Tampa
|83110.05
|Sorrento Sweets PR LLC
|Tampa
|205234.5
|Simplemente pho y grill inc.
|Tampa
|12044
|Marinos Corporation Corp
|Tampa
|14578
|Sonido de cambio
|Tampa
|310140.1
|Empresas de personas
|Tampa
|29846.57
|Brindis Tampa
|Tampa
|138528
|Ever Green Taipei House Inc
|Tampa
|136489
|Taco Bus 01 Inc
|Tampa
|206606.5
|LLC de 4Wright
|Tampa
|70238
|DAI PHAT INC
|Tampa
|82636
|Moxies también café
|Tampa
|110311
|American Social Tampa LLC
|Tampa
|883796
|NUEVO AMERICAN BAR & GRILL LLC
|Tampa
|181182
|Mise en Place Inc.
|Tampa
|551877.5
|Catering por Kathy Inc.
|Tampa
|446257
|JAMES LIU LLC
|Tampa
|120885.7
|Tampa Buffet Q Inc
|Tampa
|372552
|Panadería Olympia Inc.
|Tampa
|1489770
|FU CHINA INC
|Tampa
|9046,5
|Urban Cantina LLC
|Tampa
|762975.8
|Participaciones de Coastal Ventures
|Tampa
|809611
|Two Shepherds Holdings LLC
|Tampa
|876517.1
|D Bradley Enterprises LLC
|Tampa
|671665
|Elite Events Catering Inc
|Tampa
|203546
|Taco Bus Inc.
|Tampa
|135872.5
|Bamboozle Tea Lounge LLC
|Tampa
|108371.6
|POKE EXPRESS SUSHI HIBACHI INC
|Tampa
|103661.1
|Hana 120 Inc
|Tampa
|215474
|Maloneys Carrollwood LLC
|Tampa
|118633
|Dublín Pubs Inc
|Tampa
|216365,5
|ALKAhwa LLC
|Tampa
|27947,65
|DRV Enterprise Inc
|Tampa
|482669
|Batidos ETC II LLC
|Tampa
|16641
|Pane Rustica Inc.
|Tampa
|404273.5
|Pachs Place Restaurant LLC
|Tampa
|83028.56
|Baton Roux LLC
|Tampa
|46242.78
|JARDÍN SECRETO EN TOWN INC
|Tampa
|113963
|queimatti llc
|Tampa
|35193.52
|Saucy Lady LLC
|Tampa
|8516.79
|CapoDiMonte Inc.
|Tampa
|111269
|Seúl Express Restaurant Group INC
|Tampa
|17513.76
|AOM Food Management LLC
|Tampa
|473243
|Shane Dorion
|Tampa
|17451.58
|Ichicoro Ane LLC
|Tampa
|660144.4
|DATZ DELICATESSEN LLC
|Tampa
|916157.5
|Candor Grille Inc.
|Tampa
|450585
|Batidos ETC LLC
|Tampa
|46259
|LIN & NI 168 INC.
|Tampa
|143868
|Spot musical
|Tampa
|119225
|ava kyroles inc
|Tampa
|387876.5
|LA TERESITA INC
|Tampa
|1349239
|Min Xian Zheng
|Tampa
|27542
|Shazimserena Enterprises LLC
|Tampa
|55182.05
|Tammy Polequin LLC
|Tampa
|411834
|Beanie & Bellies Cupcakery LLC
|Tampa
|70216
|786 Downtown Inc
|Tampa
|148810
|ODESSA HOLDINGS INC
|Tampa
|100168.5
|TAZZA CAFE MEDITERRANEAN GRILL INC
|Tampa
|24909
|S5 LLC
|Tampa
|14031.2
|Dough-Boyz Woodfired Pizza LLC
|Tampa
|16113.11
|EDISON KENNEDY LLC
|Tampa
|1036501
|Wallchongkulee inc
|Tampa
|92835
|CHINA GATE EXPRESS II INC
|Tampa
|56864
|Chongkuok inc
|Tampa
|178533
|KP INTERNATIONAL LOTUS INC
|Tampa
|226150
|NXT Generation LLC
|Tampa
|17471.87
|DOS ASIÁTICOS Y UNA PARRILLA LLC
|Tampa
|49799
|LP INTERNATIONAL PLAZA FOOD INC
|Tampa
|279437.1
|CUATRO CAMPOS VERDES CHP LLC
|Tampa
|299535.5
|Stonewood Tampa Palms LLC
|Tampa
|362261
|Sarione Grill INC.
|Tampa
|515918
|9 ESPECIAS HOT POT & BBQ INC
|Tampa
|1293402
|Cody Jay
|Tampa
|375519.7
|Yeonsildong inc
|Tampa
|166163
|Cocina HMC de Felicia LLC
|Tampa
|497872.5
|El Gallo De Oro De Tampa Inc
|Tampa
|108253
|CASA DELICIOSA CHINA BISTRO INC
|Tampa
|865770
|Rockin Roast Coffee Inc.
|Tampa
|25940,75
|FORESTHILL FOODS LLC
|Tampa
|67659
|Tatlo LLC
|Tampa
|19254.13
|KRISHNA DE CLEARWATER LLC
|Tampa
|31579.52
|DULCE BUN TPA LLC
|Tampa
|496384
|DELBOY LLC
|Tampa
|112143.8
|VDH Enterprirses Inc
|Tampa
|161922
|BD Enterprises de Tampa LLC
|Tampa
|84303.03
|LIU BROTHERS INC
|Tampa
|541313
|Irish 31s LLC
|Tampa
|2343574
|Corporación Riba
|Tampa
|50443.13
|M&R Cafe Cocina sureña
|Tampa
|278791
|Saturday Fast Food LLC
|Tampa
|33276,96
|3728 HWA CHEN INC
|Tampa
|64546.5
|EVE CATERING LLC
|Tampa
|62966
|NATALIA ORTIZ
|Tampa
|13183.56
|Tampa Ho Ho Choy Inc
|Tampa
|93123
|P&S Fusion Concepts LLC
|Tampa
|39472
|Todo idiota
|Tampa
|23366
|EL RAAH LLC
|Tampa
|26547
|Pipo’s Cousin Restaurant, Inc
|Tampa
|60671.67
|Catering asequible Inc.
|Tampa
|876469.3
|Hooch and Hive LLC
|Tampa
|267218.7
|Papas Pizza LLC
|Tampa
|4610
|The Three H Group INC
|Tampa
|114054
|KC’S SWEET TREATS LLC
|Tampa
|25692.71
|POKE N INC
|Tampa
|34493.68
|Carneme en Tampa
|Tampa
|165365
|Thanh luu
|Tampa
|20172
|La chica de la torta
|Tampa
|115265,8
|Cuenellis Asador de Pollo a la Peruana
|Tampa
|107335
|Ybor Beverage Company LLC
|Tampa
|118819
|Julie Anns Inc dba Pegasus Lounge & Package
|Tampa
|106020.3
|Persia casa de Kabob
|Tampa
|18182
|UDIPI KRISHNA INC
|Tampa
|148120.5
|Thomas Greenwoods Holding / Thomas Group de Jacksonville
|Tampa
|653314
|Cellar Door Partners LLC
|Tampa
|46527
|LIN’S ASIAN STAR LLC
|Tampa
|43798
|SUPER INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC
|Tampa
|371411
|LAM ZHOU MAN DAO LLC
|Tampa
|21517
|TOMILLO Y FLOR
|Tampa
|1138,85
|Perry’s BBQ Inc.
|Tampa
|244230.9
|KHB GROUP LLC
|Tampa
|1428504
|WOK DE CHINA DE TAMPA INC
|Tampa
|23360
|SAKE STEAKHOUSE Y SUSHI INC
|Tampa
|417671
|Wallys Food Truck llc
|Tampa
|162803,8
|barra de té y yogur green island
|Tampa
|124652.9
|MNR FOODS LLC
|Tampa
|119281
|China Restaurante
|Tampa
|39602
|YHS TAMPA LLC
|Tampa
|648661
|Terra Sur Café de Tampa LLC
|Tampa
|67584.08
|La Dominga Inc
|Tampa
|155820.5
|Noble Rice LLC
|Tampa
|153777.2
|WEI’S HIBACHI BUFFET LLC
|Tampa
|660780
|NUEVO RESTAURANTE HONGYUN INC
|Tampa
|373384.5
|Pasan Hospitality Group LLC
|Tampa
|683276.4
|Atmaru Inc
|Tampa
|166207.5
|España Sandwich Shop Inc.
|Tampa
|84878
|CHINA LIU DE TAMPA INC
|Tampa
|32834
|Premier Assets LLC
|Tampa
|339381
|LLC encontrada y filtrada
|Tampa
|30982.52
|WOODY’S OF TAMPA INC
|Tampa
|21388.75
|THAI TOP INC
|Tampa
|59599.48
|KARAVALI INC
|Tampa
|117817
|Kiwami Ramen & Sushi LLC
|Tampa
|258329,3
|Ron-Wood Enterprises Inc
|Tampa
|67831
|Disfrute de Life Simplified LLC
|Tampa
|64547
|813 Incorporado
|Tampa
|73095
|CHINA 88 CL INC
|Tampa
|247048.7
|City Side Lounge Inc.
|Tampa
|212986
|Brown Bags LLC
|Tampa
|151705
|Hellosweetshop, LLC
|Tampa
|303110
|Juice Life South Tampa
|Tampa
|91830.5
|Chop Chop Shop LLC
|Tampa
|23077
|CANCIÓN HUONG DE TUNG PHUONG INC
|Tampa
|125886.7
|Astro Ice Cream LLC
|Tampa
|141362.5
|Caren-Elizabeth’s Inc
|Tampa
|196209.6
|Bobby C’s Inc
|Tampa
|118016
|Salón de té Emperatriz y comedor para eventos
|Tampa
|130051.6
|Lolis 2 LLC
|Tampa
|110724.3
|Tampa karaoke vip inc
|Tampa
|159293
|HAVANA JAZZ CAFE INC.
|Tampa
|322229
|Zukku Sushi LLC
|Tampa
|95222.67
|Ichicoro Imoto LLC
|Tampa
|31351
|Restaurante de la esquina
|Tampa
|34599.49
|Juice Life Hyde Park
|Tampa
|328254.7
|Bamboozle Living Inc.
|Tampa
|176904,9
|Tiny Bites Inc
|Tampa
|32730.82
|Yasnick Food Services Inc
|Tampa
|165211
|Woven Water Brewing Company LLC
|Tampa
|182828,7
|Bar de vinos de la ciudad de Ybor
|Tampa
|249689
|SEÑOR Y SEÑORA CRAB GANDY INC
|Tampa
|317701.6
|Lakeview Cafe y panadería
|Tampa
|244541,9
|FALAFEL INN MEDITERRANEAN GRILL INC
|Tampa
|192723
|TOP CHINA LIN INC.
|Tampa
|14859
|NEW JADE INC
|Tampa
|15667
|Raíces sabrosas
|Tampa
|23449,94
|Caja de Cubans LLC
|Tampa
|1931.05
|Shayes & Associates Inc.
|Tampa
|109727
|Hott Mess Inc
|Tampa
|106039.4
|Combo Wok Inc.
|Tampa
|164714
|4SISTERZ LLC
|Tampa
|31275.12
|Anthony m inc
|Tampa
|45723.41
|tiffanyroseblendertender inc.
|Tampa
|32532
|Sunday’s Delicatessen Inc
|Tampa
|84251
|CLUB DE CENA DE JAZZHOUSE
|Tampa
|424216.1
|MERMAID TAVERN LLC
|Tampa
|36637
|Mamma Italia LLC
|Tampa
|31369
|GSZ INTERNATIONAL TRADING INC
|Tampa
|297967
|Tortas Plus Inc.
|Tampa
|61020.64
|CHINA 1 FOWLER INC
|Tampa
|20018
|CALLE BOURBON WESTSHORE INC
|Tampa
|262530
|cocina de mita inc
|Tampa
|159752.3
|Asher Amens LLC
|Tampa
|22437
|Jear Hospitality LLC
|Tampa
|159179.4
|Lohn Enterprises Incorporated
|Tampa
|68090.32
|Servicios culinarios de Gaston Inc.
|Tampa
|52084
|Cocina Tampeño de Michelle Faedo
|Tampa
|194425.2
|GIA D CLINKSCALES
|Tampa
|26818
|POKE 88 INC
|Tampa
|131278.1
|DESARROLLO DE BREWLAND
|Tampa
|45146
|TAMPA LUCKY CHINA INC.
|Tampa
|9701
|RED STAR ROCK BAR HOLDINGS LLC
|Tampa
|190021
|Lupton’s Inc.
|Tampa
|1464490
|Cosanera Miramar Inc
|Tampa
|80807
|Southern Sugar LLC
|Tampa
|54665.68
|Nuevo Tasteful INC
|Tampa
|31329.35
|ONUR FOOD MARKET LLC
|Tampa
|48500
|Cerealholic Cafe and Bar LLC
|Tampa
|84313.54
|EL CAFÉ HABLA N TEA TALKS LLC
|Tampa
|671689.2
|Kevin Johnson
|Tampa
|2188.09
|NUEVO CHINA KING 888 INC
|Tampa
|7400
|Bilmar Station II Inc
|Tampa
|134409
|3 Cs Catering LLC.
|Tampa
|138371
|ekip inc
|Tampa
|223774
|El café tigre ciego
|Tampa
|389284,9
|COCINA INDIA RASOI LLC
|Tampa
|161942
|Bernini de Ybor
|Tampa
|218667.6
|La pinta y la cerveza
|Tampa
|204903.7
|Licencia para grill LLC
|Tampa
|289879,7
|Emperadores Tampa Inc.
|Tampa
|104657
|Big Easy Bar LLC
|Tampa
|251198.7
|Mejor NY Pizza Inc
|Tampa
|30430
|JIW SoFresh 3 LLC
|Tampa
|51794
|Anastasia Restaurant Group LLC
|Tampa
|140352.6
|PJ DOLANS IRISH PUB LLC
|Tampa
|189385
|Spectrum Deli y Catering
|Tampa
|260032
|Trinidad – Fowler LLC
|Tampa
|131248
|Myrmidones LLC
|Tampa
|230032
|Clutch Southern Enterprises LLC.
|Tampa
|305812.3
|Tampa Twist
|Tampa
|99143
|Six Ten Brewing LLC
|Tampa
|65068.61
|813 Brewing LLC
|Tampa
|180254.6
|Bodega Heights LLC
|Tampa
|186419
|Mi Bandera Bar & Restaurant LLC
|Tampa
|116183
|Stevina Food Company
|Tampa
|181429
|Nico’s Arepas Grill INC
|Tampa
|53447
|Loronne Wells
|Tampa
|40168
|JACQUELINE CALLEJA
|Tampa
|72167
|Mad Dogs & Englishmen Inc.
|Tampa
|167878
|3 cuadrados LLC
|Tampa
|126475
|Batroon llc
|Tampa
|96152.68
|Dufrain Inc
|Tampa
|98518.02
|Lowry Park Tavern LLC
|Tampa
|242559
|Tampa Bay Hospitality Group LLC
|Tampa
|27077
|Nomad Group LLC
|Tampa
|78863
|GRAZE 1910 LLC
|Tampa
|270348
|JIW Management LLC
|Tampa
|54878
|Flock and Stock LLC
|Tampa
|311042.9
|Zydeco Brew Weks de Ybor City LLC
|Tampa
|71398.5
|Zelwin LLC
|Tampa
|476623
|DNK Burgers II LLC
|Tampa
|92058
|Zelwin3 LLC
|Tampa
|95472
|TNC SW LLC
|Tampa
|32204
|Florida Ave Ent LLC
|Tampa
|201269,5
|CMJ Restaurant LLC
|Tampa
|1211992
|Metrochefs LLC
|Tampa
|200661
|La empresa Wright Gourmet House Corp.
|Tampa
|398312
|Zelwin2 LLC
|Tampa
|128902
|Pizzaiolo Bávaro LLC
|Tampa
|238208,9
|Carlo Bay Enterprise Inc.
|Tampa
|1115422
|Midwest Restaurant Group LLC
|Tampa
|199046
|JUPITER 8 LLC
|Tampa
|150705
|LUVFRESH INC
|Tampa
|110169,7
|Oronzo POC 1
|Tampa
|320992,9
|El Reservoir Bar Inc.
|Tampa
|366871,7
|taps International llc
|Tampa
|514249.1
|Rivergate Steakhouse Company LLC
|Tampa
|502144.5
|DI Yeomans
|Tampa
|366692
|C&O Inc.
|Tampa
|651572
|SOHO SALOON LLC
|Tampa
|1085955
|c.1949 LLC.
|Tampa
|55751
|la fábrica de nutrición Hillsborough llc
|Tampa
|330659.2
|Realidad fermentada DT LLC
|Tampa
|780250
|Backdraughts
|Tarpon Springs
|134957
|ZKM Enterprises LLC
|Tarpon Springs
|183897
|SEA GRILL LLC
|Tarpon Springs
|134794.6
|BJS ASIAN FUSION LLC
|Tarpon Springs
|80180
|Vino en los muelles LLC
|Tarpon Springs
|102841
|Corporate Cafe Solutions LLC
|Tarpon Springs
|272803,9
|Tarpon Springs Lin Inc
|Tarpon Springs
|43419
|Bayou Bistro y Tiki Bar
|Tarpon Springs
|165185
|Island Hopper Holdings LLC
|Tarpon Springs
|189921.3
|tarpon sub restaurant inc
|Tarpon Springs
|30329
|NKPD INC
|Tarpon Springs
|108814
|China sabor FL INC
|Tarpon Springs
|12827.44
|GREEN CULTURE LLC
|Tarpon Springs
|24955
|Unrefined Brewing LLC
|Tarpon Springs
|28892.96
|Yum Yum Hot Pot AYCE
|Terraza del templo
|37496.07
|TOP CHINA I INC
|Terraza del templo
|44812.57
|EDISON DE TAMPA INC
|Terraza del templo
|10615
|DELICIOSO POLLO LLC
|Terraza del templo
|156756
|Cuatro dedos IC Inc
|Terraza del templo
|166097
|JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering Inc
|Terraza del templo
|55914
|PITAS OF FOWLER INC
|Terraza del templo
|212660
|Restaurante Groenlandia
|Terraza del templo
|170380
|CFY Holdings LLC
|Terraza del templo
|161859
|Tampa Food Inc.
|Thonotosassa
|290095
|The Hut Treasure Island LLC
|Isla del tesoro
|135034.8
|SFMB Treasure Island
|Isla del tesoro
|149685,7
|Trinity Varsity Club LLC
|Trinidad
|48126.81
|BR Guest Ventures LLC
|Trinidad
|32920.44
|J & A Restaurant Group LLC
|Trinidad
|202798.1
|Acai Group LLC
|Trinidad
|48611
|MSE Verena LLC
|Trinidad
|99110
|Martin Enterprises de Valrico Inc
|Valrico
|49927,3
|SUSHI USHI HANA LLC
|Valrico
|182396.5
|HourGlass Entertainment LLC
|Valrico
|10122.56
|MINTWIST
|Valrico
|32645
|Mexican Grill La Villa
|Valrico
|30016
|Chill Cawfee LLC
|Valrico
|303247.1
|Asian II Inc
|Valrico
|129840
|DOMINICK’S DELI INC
|Valrico
|36101
|YumCorp de Sarasota Inc.
|Venecia
|62243
|KAK VENECIA ISLAND INC
|Venecia
|267356
|TOMCO OF VENICE INC.
|Venecia
|121781.5
|Venecia Ale House LLC
|Venecia
|12076
|BAR DE DEPORTES Y BILLARES DE RIP’S VENECIA
|Venecia
|472227
|Java Hub LLC
|Venecia
|43514
|DJ2 Food Ventures LLC
|Venecia
|1544
|Java Florist & Cafe LLC
|Venecia
|74782
|Cassariano Inc
|Venecia
|648225
|ECTP LPJ LLC
|Venecia
|43824,4
|OLDE TYME PUBS INCORPORADOS
|Venecia
|112417.5
|Peace River Concessions LLC
|Venecia
|52728.82
|Bogeys of Venice LLC
|Venecia
|112076.3
|B HOOVER VENTURES INC
|Venecia
|35963.58
|Tostadores de café de oro negro LLC
|Venecia
|30389
|Snowbirds Grille LLC
|Venecia
|48303.44
|La sala de estar LLC
|Venecia
|119107
|DARRELL’S CARIBBEAN GRILL LLC
|Venecia
|121430
|La casa piloto en Venice Beach LLC
|Venecia
|67311.96
|Norma Jean’s Bar & Grill Inc
|Venecia
|223493
|202 West Main LLC
|Wauchula
|26152
|JIM DM LLC
|Weeki Wachee
|25822.07
|La mejor pizza de Nueva York de Wesley Chapel Inc
|Capilla Wesley
|100531
|Rayne Restaraunt Group LLC
|Capilla Wesley
|49616.2
|Eat Just A Bite LLC
|Capilla Wesley
|20117
|Rice Beans Puerto Rico LLC
|Capilla Wesley
|341676.4
|Una pizca de sal y pimienta.LLC
|Capilla Wesley
|183855.1
|COOK-UP CORP DE LA SEÑORITA VI
|Capilla Wesley
|11488
|HIBACHI EXPRESS WESLEY CHAPEL INC
|Capilla Wesley
|120435
|Pierogi LLC de MaMa G
|Capilla Wesley
|29683.54
|YORELSMILES3 LLC
|Capilla Wesley
|65550
|The Bean Bar Company
|Capilla Wesley
|129663
|POKE L INC
|Capilla Wesley
|35008
|Vive WG LLC
|Capilla Wesley
|23054.51
|SUPER ASIÁTICO BUFFET INC
|Capilla Wesley
|1114216
|Saddlebrook Resorts Inc.
|Capilla Wesley
|5000000
|Pho y Boba LLC
|Capilla Wesley
|126944.3
|D & R Blossom LLC
|Capilla Wesley
|52769.06
|Gourmet Marche LLC
|Capilla Wesley
|29959.85
|China Wok en Village Market Inc
|Capilla Wesley
|119235
|El Grupo Yordi Inc
|Capilla Wesley
|121178
|Orlin Inc.
|Capilla Wesley
|29737
|RENEGADE BURGER COMPANY LLC
|Capilla Wesley
|30263.04
|Toga Food and Sports Inc
|Capilla Wesley
|66321
|Andreasen Group of Restaurants
|Winter Haven
|17709.65
|ecn dinning llc
|Winter Haven
|58056
|danielle virzi
|Winter Haven
|228518
|Ernie Santiago Rodríguez
|Winter Haven
|8905
|1 Chix LLC
|Winter Haven
|946046
|Liquor Mart II Inc
|Winter Haven
|53371.37
|Tinsley Family Concessions Inc.
|Winter Haven
|1705285
|Necemarissa llc
|Winter Haven
|43653
|The Old Place LLC
|Winter Haven
|17463
|BARRIL 239 LLC
|Winter Haven
|56745.64
|Mantequilla marrón Llc
|Winter Haven
|53869
|PenGeo Inc
|Winter Haven
|9094.52
|Corporación de Servicios Estatales de WH
|Winter Haven
|43586
|2 pie r llc
|Winter Haven
|153735
|Smoothie Dash Squad Inc
|Winter Haven
|8246,96
|The Crab House International LLC
|Winter Haven
|105047
|AMONIE Jos
|Winter Haven
|8109.01
|Meritha Bazelair
|Winter Haven
|24060.32
|Clora Daniels
|Winter Haven
|3782,6
|Cena de Big Tom
|Winter Haven
|323328
|Mediterranean Fresh Grill Inc
|Winter Haven
|33908.68
|Unión Tap Room LLC
|Winter Haven
|317993,6
|KAB66 INC
|Zephyrhills
|236263
|SK Sombutmai LLC
|Zephyrhills
|87470.45
|GA Big Bozys Smokehouse Inc.
|Zephyrhills
|92319.54
|Desoto Cheese Steak Factory LLC
|Zephyrhills
|18859
|Sugar Shack Restaurant Inc
|Zephyrhills
|34505