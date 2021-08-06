Vea qué restaurantes de la Bahía de Tampa obtuvieron dinero de ayuda por COVID-19

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Como parte de la lucha del país para proteger la economía y mantener a flote las empresas durante una crisis de salud global, el gobierno de los Estados Unidos aprobó la Ley CARES y el Plan de Rescate Estadounidense, creando programas de ayuda para ayudar a los estadounidenses y a las empresas. durante la pandemia de COVID-19.

El Fondo de Revitalización de Restaurantes, administrado por la Administración de Pequeñas Empresas, ha pagado más de $ 28.5 mil millones en subvenciones para ayudar a los restaurantes, bares y empresas de catering a mantenerse a salvo del cierre debido a las luchas económicas resultantes del COVID-19.

En Tampa Bay, más de 1,200 empresas recibieron dinero por un total de más de $ 216 millones del programa American Rescue Plan Act.

8 On Your Side explica para qué se pueden usar los fondos otorgados aquí.

Aquí está la lista completa de empresas que obtuvieron fondos del RRF, a partir del 1 de agosto de 2021:

Nombre del Negocio Ciudad (Fla) Monto de la subvención en USD ($)
Rothfeldt Holdings Corp Playa Apollo 59839
Zpan Hibachi Grill de Apollo Beach Inc Playa Apollo 71563
Little Habana cafe llc Playa Apollo 7046
Internacional de Ángela Playa Apollo 302743.5
Círculos en Lands End Inc. Playa Apollo 209200
CHANTEA JONES Auburndale 90000
Comida tailandesa Sawadee Auburndale 51648.63
Auburndale Beefs LLC Auburndale 148119
Art y Miguel Enterprises Inc Parque Avon 30137.25
The Chickn coop llc Babson Park 80322.61
Pistas en Bartow LLC Bartow 46686.76
Barretts East Coast Foods Inc Bartow 628145.5
Donna Higgins Bartow 19795
M & M Arkasa Inc. Bartow 196284
B Original Foods LLC Bartow 342618.1
MARIMER LLC Bartow 39980.27
Champ227 Inc Bartow 603902.9
Pho Street LLC Bradenton 30703.32
Atria Cafe I Inc Bradenton 25522.58
Puerta oeste Buffet Inc. Bradenton 185690
Caladium Catering LLC Bradenton 1380434
Joycelyn Dinh Bradenton 58746
A & M Partnership Holdings LLC Bradenton 1410663
Table Talk LLC Bradenton 14306.52
CHINESE PARTNER GROUP LLC Bradenton 407992.5
Thong Uh Corporation Bradenton 56847.09
The Good Liquid Brewing Company Bradenton 43662.5
Motorworks Brewing LLC Bradenton 32952.3
NUEVO RESTAURANTE NAM FONG INC Bradenton 32850
Club RJ’s Inc Bradenton 21358,98
Fabian’s Homestyle Cookin LLC Bradenton 31115
Hamilton’s Concessions LLC Bradenton 240383
KL & M Family Sports Pubs Inc Bradenton 24687.64
Cristantiello HC INC Bradenton 48228.48
Win-J Inc Bradenton 18007
TPG Smoothie Inc Bradenton 258444
SUNSHINEPOKE LLC Bradenton 28724
Bar-BQ Partners LLC Bradenton 194458.3
Macaronage LLC Bradenton 3011.43
HPW JIANG’S INC. Bradenton 120278
Mobo’s Lounge Inc. Bradenton 55470
Fruit Queens LLC Bradenton 13501.84
bkh enterprises llc Bradenton 86501
Dulces Bakehouse LLC Bradenton 43218.52
CAFÉ K-BAP Bradenton 24871
ronney enterprises inc Bradenton 170587
Kelseys en Cortez Bradenton 112968,9
Cervecería Orange City Bradenton 99559
SFMB Bradenton LLC Bradenton 6307.1
Paisano Partners LLC Bradenton 336825
Lee sushi and son inc Bradenton 73708.75
Macs Inc Bradenton 54826.2
Ortygia llc Bradenton 4902.71
Midway Holdings II Bradenton 298262
Chaltis & Babroski LLC Bradenton 23280
Angst Furlough Inc. Bradenton 119562,3
Caladium Catering Services Inc Bradenton 56013
Lockwood Ridge Beef O Bradys LLC Bradenton 201539
Sports Lounge Inc. Playa de Bradenton 73510.42
ELRA Inc. Playa de Bradenton 467395
LLC de Brandon Keke Brandon 301479.6
Jesse’s Tavern Inc. Brandon 116401.6
OLIVE MOUNTAIN LLC Brandon 29891.88
Jardín de Brandon Lin Brandon 103755
kc cuban food llc Brandon 66212
REEYA INC Brandon 33596,9
Gina Wallace Brandon 42658
Kang’s Mix & Grill LLC Brandon 1004814
Sabor A Mexico Inc Brandon 113187
Hawk N Hog Brandon LLC Brandon 73791.45
Cali Viejo Inc. Brandon 338895.2
Jr’s Food Machine LLC Brandon 5360.38
Mahalaxmi Marketing Inc Brandon 31923.22
Lee House Inc Brandon 15465
Mahalaxmi Marketing 7 Inc Brandon 29996.16
Perry’s BBQ y Cajun Grill Inc. Brandon 193759
LUCY JSQ LLC Brandon 8592
Jdrouinllc Brandon 68366
SEÑOR. & SRA. CANGREJO BRANDON INC Brandon 1522658
Grillin Me Softly llc Brandon 10054.25
Emberzsenyi Inc Brandon 121628.2
Engel Hospitality LLC Brandon 79842
Ponte en forma batidos Brandon 9333
JCSS JMC LLC Brandon 343057
Carne de res ‘O’ Bradys Inc Brandon 42112
Pie R Round LLC Brooksville 263635
Cothern And Company Inc. Brooksville 125768
Cate Star LLC Brooksville 1772829
The Tilted Teacup Salón de té y boutique Brooksville 17290.75
PACIFIC GRILL INC Brooksville 307518,9
Fumar Good Barbecue LLC Brooksville 6283
Marker 48 Brewing LLC Brooksville 221171.5
Boulevard Bistro LLC Citrus Springs 42419.18
Compañía cervecera Clearwater Agua clara 34568
Shameless Tavern Inc Agua clara 145599
Poke Fun Inc Agua clara 21199.87
HKM PINELLAS LLC Agua clara 146918
Ocean Blue Asian Fusion LLC Agua clara 256657
GrillSmitih 101 LLC Agua clara 418416.8
Ángel dulce inc Agua clara 110925
Taco Bar inc Agua clara 46828
Tampa Wines LLC Agua clara 43592.33
DPE Inc. Agua clara 31397
XIANG WEN INC. Agua clara 31139
Perry’s BBQ & Asian Grill en Countryside Inc. Agua clara 104092
Día a día Enterpirses LLC Agua clara 80314.41
Brew Time Bar Inc. Agua clara 37378
THAI DOS HERMANAS LLC Agua clara 28860
LANCE ADQUISITIONS LLC Agua clara 68650
Cocina de Kara Lynn LLC Agua clara 29462
Fresh Works LLC Agua clara 9377.12
DJTP Enterprises LLC Agua clara 51317
Louvon Inc. Agua clara 45551
Bascom’s Steakhouse Inc Agua clara 1734691
Verona INC Agua clara 42730.44
CARTA DE GELATO TAMPA BAY Agua clara 6433
Immersite Network Inc Agua clara 31741.16
Lisa Simpson Agua clara 65162
Old World Trading Co LLC Agua clara 60939
LLC de 19 países Agua clara 262943
YASSO INVESTMENTS LLC Agua clara 36847
Shell Capital LLC Agua clara 380422
Southie Coffee LLC Agua clara 113754
Sun Valley Farms LLC Agua clara 63834
Good Karma Restaurants LLC Agua clara 39197
era solo un sueño LLC Agua clara 117815
Isom Capital LLC Agua clara 94978
La Mordida Restaurant Bar and Grill LLC Agua clara 299562.6
carrie pequeña Agua clara 18946
Little Greek Ulmerton LLC Agua clara 152665
GRUPO SUR LLC Agua clara 21115.04
Fusión siciliana del alma Agua clara 110982.5
Fields Inc Agua clara 856647.3
CAC TAMPA BAY SARASOTA Agua clara 78203
The Healthy Hive Clearwater LLC Agua clara 5865
Kreprelicious llc Agua clara 11221.3
Hoang Ma Agua clara 39948
TKJ VENTURES INC Agua clara 233892
CLEARWATER’S TASTE OF ITALY LLC Agua clara 180315
Aeolus CLW INC Agua clara 235999,7
Mood Hookah Bar LLc Agua clara 77652.3
Maple Lanes Clearwater LLC Agua clara 195241
Cajun Café de Countryside Mall LLC Agua clara 118163
Becca de Pinellas Inc. Agua clara 106603.6
Parrilla asiática de menta verde Agua clara 57587
Kapsule Investments LLC Agua clara 99777.87
The Lucky Anchor Florida LLC Agua clara 82019.35
Two Buks Inc Agua clara 161433
BaskoInc Agua clara 85556
subs de clearwater .inc Agua clara 33316
Danji inc Agua clara 194120
BARRA DE CLARK INC Agua clara 114641.7
CJs Sandwich Shop Inc. Agua clara 76099
West Coast Varsity Club Inc Agua clara 106136
Zach Heckman LLC Agua clara 122848
Fusion AA LLC Playa de Clearwater 354708
Three Blind Mice Too LLC Playa de Clearwater 126261
407 Mandalay LLC Playa de Clearwater 150490
OELKER ENTERPRISES INC Cortez 151439
Mama Sally’s South Inc. Crystal River 265581
Hallal Enterprise Inc Crystal River 20106.21
CASA DE ORO INTERNACIONAL INC Crystal River 68721
Kims Asian Restaurant Inc Crystal River 24545
La familia de las siete Z Inc. Crystal River 103356.5
CARRILES DE MANATÍ Crystal River 83744.1
Primos Kitchen LLC Crystal River 115638.1
Charlie Cheese and Sons LLC Crystal River 384514.2
María Marfil Crystal River 64862.87
Mark Novak Dade City 185180.7
Savory Roots LLC Dade City 58965.08
Dade City Donuts LLC Dade City 45391.3
feliz dayz de pasco inc Dade City 76293
Tri Bailey Group LLC Escritorio pequeño 421675.5
LaShawnee Carlisle Escritorio pequeño 1823
Buen Café Inc Escritorio pequeño 93271.39
TASHA LORMEUS Escritorio pequeño 20490
Mi Pizzeria LLLP Escritorio pequeño 101400
Ponte suave Escritorio pequeño 1218,98
Strategic Business Associates LLC Escritorio pequeño 121309
GRUPO RESTAURANTE DCCM Escritorio pequeño 21040
Diromios Inc Escritorio pequeño 102955
CROSS CREEK RANCH INC Dover 71776
Kasolas Inc. Dundee 214721.7
Mirthas Latin Café Dundee 8579.66
Flanagans FC MGT CO Dunedin 283172
Brew Club LLC Dunedin 100378.5
Mana Bar LLC Dunedin 51094.91
Seventh Sun Brewing Company LLC Dunedin 55049
Taberna de Rosie de Dunedin LLC Dunedin 199315.2
Marguerite’s Deli and Catering Inc Dunedin 27715.49
Keene Cuisine LLC Dunedin 50537.53
Caledonia Brewing LLC Dunedin 63462
PurpleNoodleHut LLC Dunedin 48490.22
Sully’sTavern LLC Dunedin 16812
Macchiato Management Inc. Dunedin 37813
HARBOR ACCENTS LLC Dunedin 18252.9
La cervecería Dunedin Inc Dunedin 195169
PleasureBowl Inc. Dunedin 136418
PW Drulias Inc Dunedin 52509
Cueni Brewing Company LLC Dunedin 7218
La Trattoria Da Gaetano Inc Dunedin 57575.5
Pearly’s Dunedin LLC Dunedin 55006.09
ZJF Brands LLC Dunedin 47985
Sonder Social LLC Dunedin 151911.8
Comidas orgánicas del chef Wil Dunedin 102964
Mickey Lu Investments LLC Ellenton 8511
Oh griego Inc Ellenton 226485
Coffee & Friends Corp. Englewood 48365
Vino Loco LLC Englewood 82017.76
Om Sai Nath LLC Englewood 20232
CHINA 1 RESTAURANTE HUANG INC Englewood 19835
Rumores Wine Bar Inc Englewood 89689.39
Zigamazoo LLC Englewood 149428
Lickity Split Café Inc Englewood 18967
DMM Englewood 92760
Case Concessions Inc Gibsonton 460710
ALLEN PERKINS Gibsonton 7243.62
Showtown USA Inc Gibsonton 63475
Concesiones AW Gibsonton 69616.32
VEC2 Inc. Gulfport 330868.6
COASTAL HOUNDS LLC Gulfport 390513
HABANA CAF’E INC. Gulfport 201557
Tamara Arrington Gulfport 43805.35
SD Cantina LLC Gulfport 33230.26
Backfin Blues Inc Gulfport 136797
Rudy’s Lounge LLC Ciudad de Haines 12570
J & R KEITH ENTERPRISES INC Ciudad de Haines 184779
Restaurante Red’s Hernando 18805.27
XIU YUN CHEN Hernando 44372
KMA Now LLC Hernando 262961
Sunset Grille LLC Playa Hernando 155013
Corporación de cócteles Buzz Pop Día festivo 211478
Kytos Pastelitos Día festivo 44123.94
Taylor Brothers Holdings LLC Día festivo 21678
Come aquí AMI LLC Playa de Holmes 257851.4
The Cheesecake Cutie & Cafe Playa de Holmes 14539.13
frankie bones inc Playa de Holmes 64253,9
Minnie’s Beach Cafe ‘INC Playa de Holmes 47216.16
Consultorio médico AMI LLC Playa de Holmes 346227.5
Beach Bistro Inc. Playa de Holmes 643087.6
EMPRESAS DE PALEOHORA INC Homosassa 38400
Tarland LLC Homosassa 50541.22
JSKA Inc Homosassa 48341.5
Paleros Inc Homosassa 149323.3
Gertrude Sansoucy Hudson 100000
Kona Ice del nuevo Port Richey LLc Hudson 69228.5
angelas fine food llc Hudson 34536
Crabby Bills Seafood Inc Playa de Indian Rocks 636842.4
Klodiana LLC Playa de Indian Rocks 130860.8
Batata al horno LLC Playa de Indian Rocks 12182.1
Beer Lab LLC Playa de Indian Rocks 45412.3
Big Red Rooster Coffee Company LLC Indian Shores 84045.3
318 Ventures LLC Indian Shores 155066.6
STONE VILLAGE LLC Inverness 158831
Evergreen de Inverness INC Inverness 218765
Johnny Cakes & Steaks Homestyle Restaurant LLC Inverness 37607.48
Tiger Foods Inc. Inverness 1334941
Pie D llc Kenneth City 269030
Cornerstone Grill LLC Lake Alfred 127824.7
Yumthing Else llc Lake Alfred 57627.92
GCLP INC lago plácido 1507845
Tabby’s Bar and Grill LLC lago plácido 79905.82
Sadhu Inc. Lago de Gales 62088.01
D MCCLAIN ENTERPRISES LLC Lago de Gales 93974
Gales Pointe Lago de Gales 26451.15
Bill’s Cafe de Lake Wales LLC Lago de Gales 33722
Gyros For Heroes LLC Lago de Gales 57811
china garden lake wales corp Lago de Gales 40726.18
Recreation Associates LLC Lago de Gales 90931.21
NORBY’S BAR & GRILL INC Lago de Gales 68705
GENP INC Lakeland 50444
The Poor Porker Inc. Lakeland 107361.4
Thomas y Ledford Inc Lakeland 141956
CAFE ROTI INC Lakeland 100588
First Wealth Corporation Lakeland 172711
Bendita Cosecha Inc Lakeland 38250.85
Lakeland Pita LLC Lakeland 69561
Mcml Holding Company Llc Lakeland 326831
LAKELAND PANDA WORLD INC Lakeland 143684
IL FORNO INC Lakeland 96332
AJ Palo Corp Lakeland 83792.02
STEPHANIE ARCHIBALD Lakeland 191138
Lakeland Freedom Pub LLC Lakeland 25941
Manna International Street Food LLC Lakeland 82325
Súplicas de ébano Lakeland 4808
Ocean Poke II LLC Lakeland 41591
The Chop Shop / Rebel Alliance LLC Lakeland 122007.7
Cuban Delight Cafe Corp Lakeland 89790
Cult Legume LLC Lakeland 3251.01
Aijun Inc Lakeland 44013
Fourwins Investment LLC Lakeland 64476
Barside Sports LLC Lakeland 37175.89
Por el amor de Java Inc. Lakeland 15518.01
The Juice Box Cafe LLC Lakeland 41888
Black & Brew Coffee House & Bistro Inc Lakeland 52169.08
Grifos globales Lakeland LLC Lakeland 163182
The Boondocks LLC Lakeland 34876
Reina del Caribe Reina del Caribe Lakeland 23087.05
Megria Investments Inc Lakeland 24408.38
LLC de Cuban B Lakeland 30835
Mayordomo Latresa Lakeland 33381.92
YOHANSI SANTANA Lakeland 4388,45
Louise Billy Lakeland 9754.29
AYDEN INVESTMENTS LLC Lakeland 85268
Nathaniel Fleming Lakeland 14870.24
CHINA MEIWEI BUFFET INC Lakeland 326446
JEREL WILLIAMS Lakeland 91667
JK WILLS LLC Lakeland 53591.5
steve briguglio Lakeland 31205
SEÑOR Y SEÑORA CRAB LAKELAND INC Lakeland 357289,8
Todo Racked Up BBQ LLC Lakeland 26205.09
V & J TSUNAMI LLC Lakeland 142871.2
Linksters 98 LLC Lakeland 232423
Bronkhorst Inc. Lakeland 156809
SNOWBRO LLC Lakeland 191230
COCINA SIXTYTHREE LLC Lakeland 6057
BARTOLETTI LLC Lakeland 123712
Federal Bar Lakeland LLC Lakeland 133770.5
GrillSmith 103 LLC Lakeland 445123.6
Tia Motley Lakeland Fl. 33803 3207.67
Dos chefs de Sarasota Inc Rancho Lakewood 78950.72
DokkoUSA Inc Rancho Lakewood 166285.1
Subz-N-Grubz Rancho Lakewood 85982.47
Main Street Trattoria LLC Rancho Lakewood 322785.5
John Kidd Land O Lakes 75295
Restaurante japonés Ginza Inc. Land O Lakes 11915
The Sundae Factory LLC Land O Lakes 59040.67
CATERSHIP LLC Land O Lakes 871949
Bakery-X LLC Land O Lakes 66390.98
B & L’S BENDETTO’S ITALIA INC Land O Lakes 442556.5
Vive BV LLC Land O Lakes 46611
Largo Bowling Center LLC Largo 334314
Castelow Enterprises LLC Largo 38698
CGs Bar Inc Largo 89413,9
MAO XIN INC Largo 35552
Cody’s Belleair LLC Largo 413217.7
Kilgore Ventures Inc Largo 58508.27
Super Wok Inc Largo 128642
Comandante Tracy Largo 3165.61
Kellis B2B Catering Inc. Largo 18499.13
Café de la ciudad griega de Largo LLC Largo 128446
CHINA BUFFET SEMINOLE INC Largo 162450
Knockn Boots Saloon Inc Largo 39466.75
El Rib Shack BBQ LLC Largo 13551
OEC SUNSHINE INC Largo 12766
Tostador de oso pardo largo 7959.29
La cafetería Haus Largo 50331.34
PEQUEÑO DULCE POR GEMELOS Largo 6037
Roll It Ice Cream Largo 16484.08
KAKACHI INC Largo 15995.44
Willard’s Tap House Inc. Largo 80130
F & L Feed Company LLC Largo 176284
LLC de Norburger Largo 168086
PT Buck Inc. Largo 260568
Openwater Investments LLC Largo 218160
Fat Cat Tavern Inc. Largo 99099.74
Corporación de Islas Griegas. Largo 94449
COMMERCE BREWING LLC Largo 350662.8
Paiges Root Beer Inc Lecanto 51869.33
HOKKAIDO LITHIA INC Lithia 99882
Pizza A&J Lithia 51883.18
Charles Burnett Lithia 6480.28
Park Square Social Lithia 207190
Lithia Taco Yolo LLC Lithia 178050
Longbeach Café ‘ Llave de lancha 9234
Delicias deliciosas Lutz 20644.54
PETROLA ALENCAR LLC Lutz 132965
Cocina Lowcountry de Ava Lutz 97080
Sommelier Holding Corp Lutz 100219,9
Bay Coffee & Tea Company LLC Lutz 160924.2
Il Villaggio Ristorante De Beppe Lutz 151176,7
Sunset livingston llc Lutz 18399
Gilpin Enterprises LLC Lutz 215149.6
Catering simplificado Lutz 81578.36
TABLETOP FOOD SERVICE INC Lutz 83025
1406 Group LLC Lutz 470836
Sólo Smokin BBQ Inc Lutz 31386.17
Quality Foods LLC Lutz 42361
Erona LLC Playa de Madeira 6665.68
SCULLEY S MANAGEMENT LLC Playa de Madeira 1102879
Natillas congeladas de la familia Kohr INC Playa de Madeira 50152.58
Katie Greene Ciudad Myakka 121857
RJ Jans Inc New Port Richey 222369
Foster Corporate LLC New Port Richey 20141.12
NUEVO XIN CHU INC. New Port Richey 31212
Koutsos Spartan Restaurant Inc. New Port Richey 88109
China Wok de Lam New Port Richey 27773.01
DEJA LEGACY LLC New Port Richey 30614.94
Little Coronas Inc. New Port Richey 36122
Restaurante Brisas Del Valle New Port Richey 11747
Robin Ward New Port Richey 3734.04
G & L Business Ventures Inc New Port Richey 64796
JMSLP Inc New Port Richey 103325.2
Salón Hookers Hole New Port Richey 6517,96
KB Hackman Inc New Port Richey 23059.03
Heros Downtown Subs y ensaladas New Port Richey 45097.66
Oceanside Restaurant Group LLC New Port Richey 90613
Edmond Kaceli New Port Richey 5450
Adam Rochdi New Port Richey 62095.75
Grandma Sallys Restaurant Inc New Port Richey 92998
Urban Grape Inc. New Port Richey 85145
Cotee River Brewing Company Inc New Port Richey 66175
Bean Town Coffee & Cafe Inc Nokomis 37876.83
Corporación Café De Soleil Nokomis 6261
DRAGANI ENTERPRISES LLC Nokomis 39784
Back Alley Operations INC Nokomis 223509.5
pizza de tomate picante y parrilla pizza de tomate picante y parrilla Puerto Norte 40575.04
Tapas1 LLC Puerto Norte 3509
Compañía de alimentos JT Puerto Norte 164665
Natalya Lang Puerto Norte 4308.5
Pandem Concepts LLC Puerto Norte 170753,9
North Port Subway LLC Puerto Norte 31539
Denise Tomasulo Puerto Norte 7898.32
Jean’s Tropical Ice LLC Puerto Norte 57612
Amherst Hospitality Corp. Venecia del norte 33870
CILANTRO LATIN CAFE LLC Odessa 191707
Kirk Meyers Odessa 100880
Tschampel Inc Odessa 147249.1
SC Hendersonville LLC Oldsmar 180289,3
teoría del helado Oldsmar 30144.73
Pineapple Ventures LLC Oldsmar 278979
Green Market Cafe LLC Oldsmar 549701.7
RESTAURANTE ALEMÁN DAVINCI INC Águila pescadora 43498
Max’s Table Inc. Águila pescadora 56129
Smiles de GTEM Inc. Palm Harbor 135885.6
POKE O INC Palm Harbor 128132.8
Delectables Fine Catering Inc. Palm Harbor 335714
Happi China Inc Palm Harbor 13313
Stix Billiards de Palm Harbor Inc. Palm Harbor 16639.39
Restaurante Tiffany Inc Palm Harbor 17856.5
China one palm harbour inc Palm Harbor 11414
AI Better Together LLC Palm Harbor 12001,9
Organic Life Coffeehouse and Bakery LLC Palm Harbor 14633
Ozona Brewing Company LLC Palm Harbor 140699.2
Beast Row Inc. Palm Harbor 351753,9
CSC Pinellas 1 LLC Palm Harbor 87264.22
Nesting Grounds Cafe LLC Palm Harbor 81788.54
Military Boys Bakery LLC Palm Harbor 160220.3
Terkar Corp Palm Harbor 99886
Casa de la cerveza de Palm Harbor Palm Harbor 54884.07
Alan Taylor Palm Harbor 76311.63
Cafés y bistrós gourmet Unlimited Inc. Palm Harbor 51917
3GK LLC Palm Harbor 165038
NUEVA TEAPOT INC. II Palm Harbor 54107
Cabaret Entertainment LLC Palm Harbor 68961
J&J Bar-B-Que Palmito 100388
NUEVO KING BUFFET USA INC Palmito 56091
Walmetto Subway LLC Palmito 35147
C & D Dining Ventures LLC Palmito 157035.7
Seagrape Seafood Market LLC Palmito 24021
Milky Ways Inc. Palmetto Bay 90670
Agujero en la pared Tavern LLC Palmetto Bay 97927.5
6208 South Dixie LLC Palmetto Bay 199313
Ice Slinger 3 LLC Parrish 27200
Edwards 3 LLC Parrish 96980,33
Travelling Kitchen LLC Parrish 145700
Carne de res ‘O’ Brady’s Parrish Inc Parrish 146776
Terra Mar Brazilian Steak House inc Parque Pinellas 124603
Moonlight Teahouse Inc Parque Pinellas 7929
HIBACHI BUFFET LU INC. Parque Pinellas 522763
Concesiones C&S Parque Pinellas 91013
Vive PP LLC Parque Pinellas 16154.26
SEÑOR Y SEÑORA CRAB TAMPA INC Parque Pinellas 347357,7
Cortney Wade Incorporated Parque Pinellas 347087.5
CORPORACIÓN BEN JA Parque Pinellas 179722
Cajun Cafe en el Bayou Inc. Parque Pinellas 148699.4
LOON FONG CHINESE & VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT LLC Parque Pinellas 36502.04
Brick House Cafe Ventures LLC Plant City 65243.22
SCS Hospitality Group LLC Plant City 75047
BLB Restaurants LLC Plant City 132757,5
Solomon Vereen & Co LLC Plant City 100481
WASABI JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE INC Plant City 269640
Spiveys Southern Grill Inc Plant City 65708
Migajas y Crema Plant City 17479.5
J ONE INC Plant City 56017
Truong Holding LLC Plant City 124488
tres búfalos llc Plant City 21288.08
Plant City Pub Inc. Plant City 111544.8
DL WILLS LLC Plant City 113915.4
Fuera de la plancha Polk City 48987
Hacemos Margo inc. Port Richey 139885
Sorrento Sweets of Pasco LLC Port Richey 169586.5
CHINA TASTE 1 INC Port Richey 26759
KINGDOM LAND HOLDINGS LLC Port Richey 116934.6
AKF Investments INC. Port Richey 29104
Nev Enterprises inc Port Richey 95723
Qiming Grand Sushi LLC Port Richey 933800
Goodfellows of Pasco County Inc Port Richey 347493
Horas extras Sports Bar Inc. Port Richey 137021
Sky’s Place LLC Port Richey 114834.5
Yang’s Group INC Port Richey 277329,7
Estación de desayuno 1 Inc. Port Richey 38042
Wine Knot Adventure Inc Redington Shores 4162
Martin Greenwald Playa de Remington 4294.09
Le’Anns Cheesecakes N More LLC Vista del rio 35538.5
Tazones de té y postres LLC Vista del rio 8824
GRUPOS DE ALIMENTOS DE RIVERVIEW INC Vista del rio 35025
RB Venues LLC Vista del rio 114337
Le’Anns Infusions LLC Vista del rio 45312.5
DATZ WINTHROP LLC Vista del rio 248870
NOSOTROS EMPRESAS LLC Vista del rio 527524
Asian Yummy House Inc Vista del rio 157356
DONOVAN’S STEAKHOUSE LLC Vista del rio 50905.58
Kona Ice de Valrico LLC Vista del rio 24655
Barb Wilson Ent. II Vista del rio 456494
Vinos orgánicos Naked Truth Vista del rio 23654
asy sushi llc vista del rio 225289
Robbeloth Concessions Inc Vista del rio 319997,9
Sticky Rice LLC Vista del rio 168860
Hawk N Hog Express LLC Vista del rio 22664.85
Coastal Catering Inc. Vista del rio 88840.01
TODAS LAS EMPRESAS LLC Vista del rio 139553
Ruth’s Steakhouse de Riverview Vista del rio 263905
Sos & Baum Inc Vista del rio 137110
Akira Z&Z Enterprises Inc Vista del rio 280771
Smoothies saludables de Tyrone de Tampa LLC Vista del rio 169844.6
El tomate picante de Riverview Inc. Vista del rio 60139.85
Cobertizo de cerveza del río Alafia Vista del rio 166692
BBQ Smokin Pig de Riverview LLC Vista del rio 380372.8
Haoqing LLC Vista del rio 547173
Barbacoa de Hot Rods Vista del rio 5289.55
Fundación Coffee Co LLC Vista del rio 212236.2
Vincent Valentino Vista del rio 113479,6
Pita Kebob LLC Ruskin 27786
Sunjohnna Inc. Ruskin 172629
El tomate picante de Ruskin Inc. Ruskin 63193.98
Chamblin Enterprises Inc. Ruskin 213692.1
Land Crafted LLC Ruskin 76151.6
Pantalones de burbuja Ruskin 30197.32
Zachary Swift Ruskin 126165,9
El hongo relleno inc Puerto de seguridad 143859
Elizabeth Charles Inc Puerto de seguridad 152760
Salchicha de Primera Calidad de Pinellas Inc. Puerto de seguridad 47491
BENS PARADISE RESTAURANT LLC Puerto de seguridad 110232
Sips Wine Bar LLC Puerto de seguridad 162886
Jax4Paradise LLC Puerto de seguridad 130511
Pizzería itinerante cj Puerto de seguridad 36343
Pandy LLC Puerto de seguridad 279793
The Tiki Tavern LLC Puerto de seguridad 862420.4
China Fun Enterprises Inc San Petersburgo 64067
Chase y Caitlin Chau LLC San Petersburgo 29525.79
St. Petersburg Concessions Inc. San Petersburgo 187929
El Cheesesteak Truck LLC San Petersburgo 50884
Tampa Bay Chocolates LLC San Petersburgo 25338.85
Thai Wok Inc San Petersburgo 73985
Flip’n Tasty LLC San Petersburgo 30767
Harveys Restaruant LLC San Petersburgo 1426362
Punkys Bar and Grill LLC San Petersburgo 13114
LANJIN INC San Petersburgo 110745
The Getaway Tampa Bay LLC San Petersburgo 1587912
Nuevo ABC Seafood Restaurant 2 Inc. San Petersburgo 221619.6
PITT INC San Petersburgo 184542
PB en Central LLC San Petersburgo 221461
Helado de Plant Love San Petersburgo 39340.2
ZI LONG INC San Petersburgo 5497
New Guan Enterprises Inc San Petersburgo 60852
Calabaza Chaplins San Petersburgo 134570
Crafty Crab St Pete Inc San Petersburgo 146918
Catering de Sofia Forte San Petersburgo 38377.06
Smokin ’19 LLC San Petersburgo 435496
Crear N Impression Inc. San Petersburgo 82882
Hervidores y barriles LLC San Petersburgo 520839
Across the Pond Corp. San Petersburgo 615726.1
SAB CAFE INC San Petersburgo 39551.66
MNM BBQ Inc. San Petersburgo 369570
ICEBERG FROZEN YOGURT INC San Petersburgo 68064.36
Corporate Cafe Inc San Petersburgo 64339.14
Three Birds Tavern LLC San Petersburgo 107512.5
Sharon’s Bistro Inc San Petersburgo 202387
JSM 1625 LLC San Petersburgo 139230.6
Carefree Catering Inc. San Petersburgo 69424
WOK ASIÁTICO DE SAN PETERSBURGO INC San Petersburgo 50110
Colevet LLC San Petersburgo 154071.3
Camiones de comida Bubba’s-Q San Petersburgo 216735.2
Indie St Pete LLC San Petersburgo 149307,9
EL GRUPO CANELA LLC San Petersburgo 728228.8
El legado de Drácula LLC San Petersburgo 31858.05
LUCKY STAR INC DE SAN PETERSBURGO San Petersburgo 76306
COPA LLC San Petersburgo 106896,9
TASTE MAKERS ELITE LLC San Petersburgo 547954
Ranas de marca San Petersburgo 126181
DATZ BBQ LLC San Petersburgo 416167
Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe LLC San Petersburgo 31656
Una nueva conexión de CAtering San Petersburgo 59614.04
Social Roost LLC San Petersburgo 306510
Pedroff y Pedroff LLC San Petersburgo 1978.04
Pub irlandés Courigans inc San Petersburgo 54790
Leafy Greens Cafe Inc San Petersburgo 105617.7
Mango Man St Pete LLC San Petersburgo 111944.6
2 Day Deli LLC San Petersburgo 32021.96
Ishia Axon San Petersburgo 49424.37
L&W de Sea Corp San Petersburgo 118725,7
Caliente Cravings LLC San Petersburgo 14364.83
11 polluelos WD San Petersburgo 40987.12
St Pete Taco Lady San Petersburgo 18058,7
Greencandy LLC San Petersburgo 265142.6
Frijoles y Barlour San Petersburgo 18336.25
Pizza Box LLC San Petersburgo 3941.31
Vibraciones del paseo marítimo San Petersburgo 89569.98
SNEAKY D’S INC San Petersburgo 146304,8
Cena de Doe Doe San Petersburgo 69358.45
Sorrento Sweets DM LLC San Petersburgo 137439.6
Spicy Wing Inc San Petersburgo 27199
Sharniece Quarterman San Petersburgo 30938
Lianlin LLC San Petersburgo 692833
Courtside Wine & Liquor LLC San Petersburgo 293992
Vino Simpatico Inc. San Petersburgo 54197.14
MOLINOS DE LEONA San Petersburgo 75167
Tampa Hub Corporation San Petersburgo 167042
Empresas Kaylisa San Petersburgo 167759
SAMLAM INC San Petersburgo 157751
City’s Bistro LLC San Petersburgo 61777
In Bloom Catering LLC San Petersburgo 258089.1
OIshi Sushi & Japanese Steakhouse LLC San Petersburgo 232396.5
LDZ TYRONE FOOD INC San Petersburgo 201738,9
Casita Tasqueira LLC San Petersburgo 142419.2
SAMLAM II Inc. San Petersburgo 153129
Johnny’s Pizza Inc San Petersburgo 75760.52
Tostadores de café Black Crow LLC San Petersburgo 50011.23
Granjero desnudo 200 central LLC San Petersburgo 285366.2
Top Slice LLC San Petersburgo 273583.1
Jimmy Albóndigas Inc San Petersburgo 94861.48
Bodega On Central INC San Petersburgo 36846
Tiki Bay Island LLC San Petersburgo 242525
Tonia y John Corp. San Petersburgo 252921
La cerveza y la bruja San Petersburgo 243664
La casa de los cafés de Mickey Corp San Petersburgo 107155
Bauman Coffee Company LLC San Petersburgo 126500.5
Flip the Raven Productions INC San Petersburgo 130266.2
Craig Felson San Petersburgo 49438,6
Crabby Bills Fish Camp Roosevelt LLC San Petersburgo 145700.4
1 NOCHE STAND LLC San Petersburgo 313348
TV Subs III Inc. San Petersburgo 273710
TV Subs II Inc San Petersburgo 51511.06
Mazzz LLC San Petersburgo 21051.28
Churroland LLC San Petersburgo 17729
Courtside Grille LLC San Petersburgo 807432
TV Subs Inc San Petersburgo 26311
Veytia Ventures LLC San Petersburgo 397066
Carino’s Italian Caffe Inc San Petersburgo 161950
Love Food Central LLC San Petersburgo 168876
DATZ ST PETERSBURG LLC. San Petersburgo 855694.3
Flamingo Bar Inc San Petersburgo 76535
María Baker San Petersburgo 50381.77
Susanne Byram San Petersburgo 214415.8
Operador de batidos San Petersburgo 31025.3
John Monus San Petersburgo 85197.83
JUBES LLC San Petersburgo 202734.2
VANCHETTA LLC San Petersburgo 38609.31
Kevin Dunn San Petersburgo 22144.14
Sea Salt St Pete LLC San Petersburgo 767996.1
Sommay Maly San Petersburgo 17007.49
Biffburger y Buffys Bbq llc San Petersburgo 238797.3
El comerciante: proveedor de bienes locales San Petersburgo 21673.82
The Cooking Maniac LLC San Petersburgo 8049.19
Berry Boss Acai LLC San Petersburgo 6012.75
Si elaborara el mundo LLC San Petersburgo 40598.59
SLEEPING TIGER ENTERPRISES INC. San Petersburgo 92320
The Cider Press Cafe en St. Petersburg LLC San Petersburgo 149998
RAFFURTY LLC Sarasota 356033.5
LI BE DA SALLC Sarasota 99776
BBD de srq llc Sarasota 21129
SERIAMENTE BIEN LLC Sarasota 68004.5
Siesta Early Bird Inc Sarasota 34621.76
Mandeville Holdings LLC Sarasota 225567
Grupo de restaurantes del suroeste Sarasota 334344
Boss Management Group LLC Sarasota 356970
210 Tavern LLC Sarasota 27353
Stonewood North Sarasota LLC Sarasota 370568.5
Bradeen Enterprises Inc Sarasota 126088
Maximillians Cafe LLC Sarasota 3747
Nic-Gar Inc. Sarasota 72256.78
SADHIMAA 4 LLC Sarasota 85530.25
NCN Bakery INC Sarasota 43402.8
Sarwood Inc Sarasota 155040
Perry’s BBQ & Asian Grill Inc. Sarasota 209171
Lanna Thai Inc Sarasota 75134
Tailandia Inc Sarasota 53665
ROYAL G SNACKS INC. Sarasota 20171
Gregory Management Gregory LLC Sarasota 27404.32
Wild Ginger Inc. Sarasota 29840
Le Poete Ivre Inc. Sarasota 188565
Michelle’s Brown Bag Cafe LLC Sarasota 92439
GRUPO SPATA LLC Sarasota 193109.2
Mindy y Joe’s Food Solutions Inc. Sarasota 101167
CORPORACIÓN CUI YUAN ZHANG Sarasota 173379
Miguel’s Continental Cuisine INC Sarasota 128888
Fit Food por Jenn LLC Sarasota 4482.23
Silva Mata Inc. Sarasota 9128,9
K-Nam Style LLC Sarasota 258508.4
IL Panificio Siesta LLC Sarasota 401885,8
Buonissimo Pizza Corporation Sarasota 47520.88
GANA UN SUPER BUFFET LLC Sarasota 1201120
B y B Eats Inc Sarasota 117229,8
Umayachi LLC Sarasota 56188.5
CASA DELICIOSA SARASOTA LLC Sarasota 765345
Key Places LLC Sarasota 723690
FRDS Corp Sarasota 525979
Casa Italia 2020 Inc. Sarasota 48040.47
Ibáñez Mendoza LLC Sarasota 191316.3
FLORIDA HUANG & LU LLC Sarasota 143154
APPIZZA A PIZZA LLC Sarasota 41820.04
TÍO WEN SARASOTA INC Sarasota 78318
Bulgogi de Charlie Sarasota 125300
Chianti Cucina Inc Sarasota 141154
A Taste of Germany LLC Sarasota 99732
Carolyn Orlando Sarasota 23517.75
Mouthole llc Sarasota 4952,88
poke y bibimbap llc Sarasota 118851
Kurtos Inc Sarasota 73438
Magellano LLC Sarasota 30301
Batidor con cable LLC Sarasota 22105
AVASAR INC Sarasota 192818.4
Milán Catering y diseño de eventos llc Sarasota 315642
Demetrios Pizza & Grill llc Sarasota 21663
CASSARIANO UTC LLC Sarasota 150634
SunniBunni LLC Sarasota 24452
Cubierta de vuelo inc Sarasota 251070.6
Escape Reality Games LLC Sarasota 46951.43
Jai Ambe Food LLC Sarasota 28674,96
Sweet Doctors Inc. Sarasota 19117
Blu Kouzina Inc Sarasota 155489.6
Sorrento Sweets SA LLC Sarasota 195113.5
H & S Smiles Inc. Sarasota 236357
Heather Perkins Sarasota 1685677
NASMANS Group LLC Sarasota 300584.7
Richard Lewis Sarasota 3132,4
Alas y Weenies de Sarasota Inc Sarasota 110804
Agitadores de azúcar incorporados Sarasota 499266
The Public House Tap & Grill LLC Sarasota 37378
Spice Boys LLC Sarasota 20853.55
BURRITO PROS 6 LLC Sarasota 28132
Amore Sarasota LLC Sarasota 179231.8
KMB Holdings Group LLC Sarasota 111831.3
The Artistic Baker LLC Sarasota 6605
Sun Garden Cafe LLC Sarasota 110211.5
LLC de Siegfried Sarasota 9157
LLC indígena Sarasota 271030
Mariah’s Juice LLC Sarasota 8617
CARAGIULO INC Sarasota 269993,7
Gulf Coast Market Holdings LLC Sarasota 72922.23
Tsunami Restaurant Services LLC Sarasota 129205
Pho Cali Inc. Sarasota 123338
Mancini Diners Inc Sarasota 212657
Blue Dolphin Cafe Inc. Sarasota 91585
ALPEMI INC Sarasota 148725
Nuestro Ferrari LLC Sarasota 180480.3
Saharath INC Sarasota 52253
Melmar Concessions Inc. Sarasota 118615
Fruitville LLC de Gecko Sarasota 198644
Capt Curts Crab & Oyster Bar Inc Sarasota 1688438
Bodhi Tree Cafe Inc. Sarasota 57996
GrillSmith 108 LLC Sarasota 1033814
THE WHITE BUFFALO SALOON LLC Sarasota 323974
Shore Food Group LLC Sarasota 445045
Grupo de restaurantes Arthur Wesley Sarasota 1492390
Puccinis Family Corp Sarasota Sarasota 314487.5
Iglesia James Matthew Sebring 26293.31
Mon Cirque Inc. Sebring 57824.52
Lisandra Jetter Sebring 79166.67
Secret Gardens Winery & Farm Inc Sebring 38243,98
Arceo Inc. Sebring 33429
Sophies Cafe LLC Sebring 35841.91
Restaurante Galati’s Inc Sebring 25395
Hills 3 LLC Seffner 196021.2
Kiso Sushi LLC Seffner 89492
restaurante familiar plummers inc Seffner 59732.02
CIUDAD BUFFET MONGOLIAN BARBEQUE INC Seffner 426451
ARCHIE WILLIAMS Seffner 35599
NUEVO HONG KONG LARGO INC Seminole 60722
Rapp Brewing Company LLC Seminole 69971
Corporación Dublin II Seminole 31812
LIVIN INVESTMENTS LLC Seminole 14695
HIBACHI EXPRESS DE SEMINOLE INC. Seminole 297492
Siqing Lin Seminole 48951
Abdul Shuman Seminole 125853
Conkedie LLC South Pasadena 42906.85
Gallagher n associates LLC Spring Hill 278745.2
CCD Bondanza Management V LLC Spring Hill 22609.28
Carmela Corner Restaurant LLC Spring Hill 12461.69
Mini Pies LLC de Nita Spring Hill 9915
Concesiones Sunshine de Hernando Inc. Spring Hill 800838
Chens China Wok Spring Hill 76317.68
Pamela Hasbrouck Spring Hill 79480
JAINAT LLC Spring Hill 28730.43
P8601 LLC Spring Hill 220564
Gosline Systems Inc Spring Hill 22443.11
Todd Dentico Spring Hill 3660.09
Semana Wachee Candy Company Spring Hill 41810.51
Spring Hill Subway LLC Spring Hill 33756
Spring Hill Lanes Inc Spring Hill 303012
Asequible banquete LLC Playa de St Pete 10043
BettDor Inc Playa de St Pete 15179
ZBG Restaurant Group LLC Playa de St Pete 465752
WebeInc. Playa de St Pete 100214.1
Crabby Bills St Pete Beach LLC Playa de St Pete 862069
Alidor Inc Playa de St Pete 7180.85
Big Fred Enterprises Inc. Playa de St Pete 185383
SPB # 1 Pizza Corp Playa de St Pete 18165
JCSS SPB LLC Playa de St Pete 225364
Bella Cucina Family Italian Restaurant LLC Sun City Center 24141
Tiempo de barbacoa Sun City Center 45452.74
Bulk Foods Florida LLC Sun City Center 143301
Sekushi IP LLC Tampa 414899.5
L&M Enterprises LLC Tampa 995000
Besito LLC Tampa 664778,7
Good Food Creations LLC Tampa 665804
MILLIGAN INC Tampa 216470.5
MKK Corporation Tampa 6127
BP CHANNEDSIDE INC. Tampa 260064
JSP Citrus Park LLC Tampa 240197
Boxing Bear Holdings LLC Tampa 242096
La Creperia Café Inc Tampa 182164
Surabhi Indian Foods LLC Tampa 168559
Happy Deli Inc Tampa 81808
Brown Bags II LLC Tampa 115562
Alimentos del Líbano Tampa 42052
THE KA-FEY LLC Tampa 146744.2
Cafeína pirata Tampa 1312.44
U POKE SPOT LLC Tampa 265788
Sarione Restaurant INC. Tampa 195636
HO HO YANG INC Tampa 28249
LD’s Variety Enterprises LLC. Tampa 3048
Indie Bar II Inc Tampa 139056
ENC Waterside Inc. Tampa 82747.83
LANCE INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC Tampa 136996
Pitas del centro de Tampa Inc Tampa 124425
ORIENT EXPRESS RESTAURANT INC Tampa 269812
Cru Armature Works LLC Tampa 287170
GenX Tavern LLC Tampa 888743.4
Cocina de Luigi Inc. Tampa 308303.3
jin china inc Tampa 35633
Sarge’s Smokehouse BBQ LLC Tampa 62795.42
SUNSHINE STATE MEADERY LLC Tampa 31945
SAMURAI AZUL II INC Tampa 59915,97
PITAS DE CARROLLWOOD INC Tampa 184421
22nd Street Coffee Shop LLC Tampa 19129.14
IIN INC Tampa 202882.3
SAMURAI AZUL INC Tampa 311955
Séptimo Sun Brewery Tampa LLC Tampa 313290
Nuevo Pekín de Lin Inc. Tampa 31726
NOVA PIZZA LLC Tampa 85048
Fat Dog Spirits LLC Tampa 68913
Tampa China Dragon Inc Tampa 79824
EVOS Carrollwood TPA LLC Tampa 29611
Salt & Citrus Catering Co. LLC Tampa 389233.4
BROCATOS SANDWICH SHOP INC. Tampa 308067.7
DeVitos llc Tampa 138858.2
Sr. Empanada Inc. Tampa 100518
1st Down Holdings Inc. Tampa 197613
LLC gourmet inteligente Tampa 13397.11
Api’s Sweets LLC Tampa 247433.2
M&A Leon Foods Inc Tampa 77250
T & D Aloha Shave Ice Tampa 16504.23
Sarpa Enterprises LLC Tampa 85159
KALEISIA LLC Tampa 83110.05
Sorrento Sweets PR LLC Tampa 205234.5
Simplemente pho y grill inc. Tampa 12044
Marinos Corporation Corp Tampa 14578
Sonido de cambio Tampa 310140.1
Empresas de personas Tampa 29846.57
Brindis Tampa Tampa 138528
Ever Green Taipei House Inc Tampa 136489
Taco Bus 01 Inc Tampa 206606.5
LLC de 4Wright Tampa 70238
DAI PHAT INC Tampa 82636
Moxies también café Tampa 110311
American Social Tampa LLC Tampa 883796
NUEVO AMERICAN BAR & GRILL LLC Tampa 181182
Mise en Place Inc. Tampa 551877.5
Catering por Kathy Inc. Tampa 446257
JAMES LIU LLC Tampa 120885.7
Tampa Buffet Q Inc Tampa 372552
Panadería Olympia Inc. Tampa 1489770
FU CHINA INC Tampa 9046,5
Urban Cantina LLC Tampa 762975.8
Participaciones de Coastal Ventures Tampa 809611
Two Shepherds Holdings LLC Tampa 876517.1
D Bradley Enterprises LLC Tampa 671665
Elite Events Catering Inc Tampa 203546
Taco Bus Inc. Tampa 135872.5
Bamboozle Tea Lounge LLC Tampa 108371.6
POKE EXPRESS SUSHI HIBACHI INC Tampa 103661.1
Hana 120 Inc Tampa 215474
Maloneys Carrollwood LLC Tampa 118633
Dublín Pubs Inc Tampa 216365,5
ALKAhwa LLC Tampa 27947,65
DRV Enterprise Inc Tampa 482669
Batidos ETC II LLC Tampa 16641
Pane Rustica Inc. Tampa 404273.5
Pachs Place Restaurant LLC Tampa 83028.56
Baton Roux LLC Tampa 46242.78
JARDÍN SECRETO EN TOWN INC Tampa 113963
queimatti llc Tampa 35193.52
Saucy Lady LLC Tampa 8516.79
CapoDiMonte Inc. Tampa 111269
Seúl Express Restaurant Group INC Tampa 17513.76
AOM Food Management LLC Tampa 473243
Shane Dorion Tampa 17451.58
Ichicoro Ane LLC Tampa 660144.4
DATZ DELICATESSEN LLC Tampa 916157.5
Candor Grille Inc. Tampa 450585
Batidos ETC LLC Tampa 46259
LIN & NI 168 INC. Tampa 143868
Spot musical Tampa 119225
ava kyroles inc Tampa 387876.5
LA TERESITA INC Tampa 1349239
Min Xian Zheng Tampa 27542
Shazimserena Enterprises LLC Tampa 55182.05
Tammy Polequin LLC Tampa 411834
Beanie & Bellies Cupcakery LLC Tampa 70216
786 Downtown Inc Tampa 148810
ODESSA HOLDINGS INC Tampa 100168.5
TAZZA CAFE MEDITERRANEAN GRILL INC Tampa 24909
S5 LLC Tampa 14031.2
Dough-Boyz Woodfired Pizza LLC Tampa 16113.11
EDISON KENNEDY LLC Tampa 1036501
Wallchongkulee inc Tampa 92835
CHINA GATE EXPRESS II INC Tampa 56864
Chongkuok inc Tampa 178533
KP INTERNATIONAL LOTUS INC Tampa 226150
NXT Generation LLC Tampa 17471.87
DOS ASIÁTICOS Y UNA PARRILLA LLC Tampa 49799
LP INTERNATIONAL PLAZA FOOD INC Tampa 279437.1
CUATRO CAMPOS VERDES CHP LLC Tampa 299535.5
Stonewood Tampa Palms LLC Tampa 362261
Sarione Grill INC. Tampa 515918
9 ESPECIAS HOT POT & BBQ INC Tampa 1293402
Cody Jay Tampa 375519.7
Yeonsildong inc Tampa 166163
Cocina HMC de Felicia LLC Tampa 497872.5
El Gallo De Oro De Tampa Inc Tampa 108253
CASA DELICIOSA CHINA BISTRO INC Tampa 865770
Rockin Roast Coffee Inc. Tampa 25940,75
FORESTHILL FOODS LLC Tampa 67659
Tatlo LLC Tampa 19254.13
KRISHNA DE CLEARWATER LLC Tampa 31579.52
DULCE BUN TPA LLC Tampa 496384
DELBOY LLC Tampa 112143.8
VDH Enterprirses Inc Tampa 161922
BD Enterprises de Tampa LLC Tampa 84303.03
LIU BROTHERS INC Tampa 541313
Irish 31s LLC Tampa 2343574
Corporación Riba Tampa 50443.13
M&R Cafe Cocina sureña Tampa 278791
Saturday Fast Food LLC Tampa 33276,96
3728 HWA CHEN INC Tampa 64546.5
EVE CATERING LLC Tampa 62966
NATALIA ORTIZ Tampa 13183.56
Tampa Ho Ho Choy Inc Tampa 93123
P&S Fusion Concepts LLC Tampa 39472
Todo idiota Tampa 23366
EL RAAH LLC Tampa 26547
Pipo’s Cousin Restaurant, Inc Tampa 60671.67
Catering asequible Inc. Tampa 876469.3
Hooch and Hive LLC Tampa 267218.7
Papas Pizza LLC Tampa 4610
The Three H Group INC Tampa 114054
KC’S SWEET TREATS LLC Tampa 25692.71
POKE N INC Tampa 34493.68
Carneme en Tampa Tampa 165365
Thanh luu Tampa 20172
La chica de la torta Tampa 115265,8
Cuenellis Asador de Pollo a la Peruana Tampa 107335
Ybor Beverage Company LLC Tampa 118819
Julie Anns Inc dba Pegasus Lounge & Package Tampa 106020.3
Persia casa de Kabob Tampa 18182
UDIPI KRISHNA INC Tampa 148120.5
Thomas Greenwoods Holding / Thomas Group de Jacksonville Tampa 653314
Cellar Door Partners LLC Tampa 46527
LIN’S ASIAN STAR LLC Tampa 43798
SUPER INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC Tampa 371411
LAM ZHOU MAN DAO LLC Tampa 21517
TOMILLO Y FLOR Tampa 1138,85
Perry’s BBQ Inc. Tampa 244230.9
KHB GROUP LLC Tampa 1428504
WOK DE CHINA DE TAMPA INC Tampa 23360
SAKE STEAKHOUSE Y SUSHI INC Tampa 417671
Wallys Food Truck llc Tampa 162803,8
barra de té y yogur green island Tampa 124652.9
MNR FOODS LLC Tampa 119281
China Restaurante Tampa 39602
YHS TAMPA LLC Tampa 648661
Terra Sur Café de Tampa LLC Tampa 67584.08
La Dominga Inc Tampa 155820.5
Noble Rice LLC Tampa 153777.2
WEI’S HIBACHI BUFFET LLC Tampa 660780
NUEVO RESTAURANTE HONGYUN INC Tampa 373384.5
Pasan Hospitality Group LLC Tampa 683276.4
Atmaru Inc Tampa 166207.5
España Sandwich Shop Inc. Tampa 84878
CHINA LIU DE TAMPA INC Tampa 32834
Premier Assets LLC Tampa 339381
LLC encontrada y filtrada Tampa 30982.52
WOODY’S OF TAMPA INC Tampa 21388.75
THAI TOP INC Tampa 59599.48
KARAVALI INC Tampa 117817
Kiwami Ramen & Sushi LLC Tampa 258329,3
Ron-Wood Enterprises Inc Tampa 67831
Disfrute de Life Simplified LLC Tampa 64547
813 Incorporado Tampa 73095
CHINA 88 CL INC Tampa 247048.7
City Side Lounge Inc. Tampa 212986
Brown Bags LLC Tampa 151705
Hellosweetshop, LLC Tampa 303110
Juice Life South Tampa Tampa 91830.5
Chop Chop Shop LLC Tampa 23077
CANCIÓN HUONG DE TUNG PHUONG INC Tampa 125886.7
Astro Ice Cream LLC Tampa 141362.5
Caren-Elizabeth’s Inc Tampa 196209.6
Bobby C’s Inc Tampa 118016
Salón de té Emperatriz y comedor para eventos Tampa 130051.6
Lolis 2 LLC Tampa 110724.3
Tampa karaoke vip inc Tampa 159293
HAVANA JAZZ CAFE INC. Tampa 322229
Zukku Sushi LLC Tampa 95222.67
Ichicoro Imoto LLC Tampa 31351
Restaurante de la esquina Tampa 34599.49
Juice Life Hyde Park Tampa 328254.7
Bamboozle Living Inc. Tampa 176904,9
Tiny Bites Inc Tampa 32730.82
Yasnick Food Services Inc Tampa 165211
Woven Water Brewing Company LLC Tampa 182828,7
Bar de vinos de la ciudad de Ybor Tampa 249689
SEÑOR Y SEÑORA CRAB GANDY INC Tampa 317701.6
Lakeview Cafe y panadería Tampa 244541,9
FALAFEL INN MEDITERRANEAN GRILL INC Tampa 192723
TOP CHINA LIN INC. Tampa 14859
NEW JADE INC Tampa 15667
Raíces sabrosas Tampa 23449,94
Caja de Cubans LLC Tampa 1931.05
Shayes & Associates Inc. Tampa 109727
Hott Mess Inc Tampa 106039.4
Combo Wok Inc. Tampa 164714
4SISTERZ LLC Tampa 31275.12
Anthony m inc Tampa 45723.41
tiffanyroseblendertender inc. Tampa 32532
Sunday’s Delicatessen Inc Tampa 84251
CLUB DE CENA DE JAZZHOUSE Tampa 424216.1
MERMAID TAVERN LLC Tampa 36637
Mamma Italia LLC Tampa 31369
GSZ INTERNATIONAL TRADING INC Tampa 297967
Tortas Plus Inc. Tampa 61020.64
CHINA 1 FOWLER INC Tampa 20018
CALLE BOURBON WESTSHORE INC Tampa 262530
cocina de mita inc Tampa 159752.3
Asher Amens LLC Tampa 22437
Jear Hospitality LLC Tampa 159179.4
Lohn Enterprises Incorporated Tampa 68090.32
Servicios culinarios de Gaston Inc. Tampa 52084
Cocina Tampeño de Michelle Faedo Tampa 194425.2
GIA D CLINKSCALES Tampa 26818
POKE 88 INC Tampa 131278.1
DESARROLLO DE BREWLAND Tampa 45146
TAMPA LUCKY CHINA INC. Tampa 9701
RED STAR ROCK BAR HOLDINGS LLC Tampa 190021
Lupton’s Inc. Tampa 1464490
Cosanera Miramar Inc Tampa 80807
Southern Sugar LLC Tampa 54665.68
Nuevo Tasteful INC Tampa 31329.35
ONUR FOOD MARKET LLC Tampa 48500
Cerealholic Cafe and Bar LLC Tampa 84313.54
EL CAFÉ HABLA N TEA TALKS LLC Tampa 671689.2
Kevin Johnson Tampa 2188.09
NUEVO CHINA KING 888 INC Tampa 7400
Bilmar Station II Inc Tampa 134409
3 Cs Catering LLC. Tampa 138371
ekip inc Tampa 223774
El café tigre ciego Tampa 389284,9
COCINA INDIA RASOI LLC Tampa 161942
Bernini de Ybor Tampa 218667.6
La pinta y la cerveza Tampa 204903.7
Licencia para grill LLC Tampa 289879,7
Emperadores Tampa Inc. Tampa 104657
Big Easy Bar LLC Tampa 251198.7
Mejor NY Pizza Inc Tampa 30430
JIW SoFresh 3 LLC Tampa 51794
Anastasia Restaurant Group LLC Tampa 140352.6
PJ DOLANS IRISH PUB LLC Tampa 189385
Spectrum Deli y Catering Tampa 260032
Trinidad – Fowler LLC Tampa 131248
Myrmidones LLC Tampa 230032
Clutch Southern Enterprises LLC. Tampa 305812.3
Tampa Twist Tampa 99143
Six Ten Brewing LLC Tampa 65068.61
813 Brewing LLC Tampa 180254.6
Bodega Heights LLC Tampa 186419
Mi Bandera Bar & Restaurant LLC Tampa 116183
Stevina Food Company Tampa 181429
Nico’s Arepas Grill INC Tampa 53447
Loronne Wells Tampa 40168
JACQUELINE CALLEJA Tampa 72167
Mad Dogs & Englishmen Inc. Tampa 167878
3 cuadrados LLC Tampa 126475
Batroon llc Tampa 96152.68
Dufrain Inc Tampa 98518.02
Lowry Park Tavern LLC Tampa 242559
Tampa Bay Hospitality Group LLC Tampa 27077
Nomad Group LLC Tampa 78863
GRAZE 1910 LLC Tampa 270348
JIW Management LLC Tampa 54878
Flock and Stock LLC Tampa 311042.9
Zydeco Brew Weks de Ybor City LLC Tampa 71398.5
Zelwin LLC Tampa 476623
DNK Burgers II LLC Tampa 92058
Zelwin3 LLC Tampa 95472
TNC SW LLC Tampa 32204
Florida Ave Ent LLC Tampa 201269,5
CMJ Restaurant LLC Tampa 1211992
Metrochefs LLC Tampa 200661
La empresa Wright Gourmet House Corp. Tampa 398312
Zelwin2 LLC Tampa 128902
Pizzaiolo Bávaro LLC Tampa 238208,9
Carlo Bay Enterprise Inc. Tampa 1115422
Midwest Restaurant Group LLC Tampa 199046
JUPITER 8 LLC Tampa 150705
LUVFRESH INC Tampa 110169,7
Oronzo POC 1 Tampa 320992,9
El Reservoir Bar Inc. Tampa 366871,7
taps International llc Tampa 514249.1
Rivergate Steakhouse Company LLC Tampa 502144.5
DI Yeomans Tampa 366692
C&O Inc. Tampa 651572
SOHO SALOON LLC Tampa 1085955
c.1949 LLC. Tampa 55751
la fábrica de nutrición Hillsborough llc Tampa 330659.2
Realidad fermentada DT LLC Tampa 780250
Backdraughts Tarpon Springs 134957
ZKM Enterprises LLC Tarpon Springs 183897
SEA GRILL LLC Tarpon Springs 134794.6
BJS ASIAN FUSION LLC Tarpon Springs 80180
Vino en los muelles LLC Tarpon Springs 102841
Corporate Cafe Solutions LLC Tarpon Springs 272803,9
Tarpon Springs Lin Inc Tarpon Springs 43419
Bayou Bistro y Tiki Bar Tarpon Springs 165185
Island Hopper Holdings LLC Tarpon Springs 189921.3
tarpon sub restaurant inc Tarpon Springs 30329
NKPD INC Tarpon Springs 108814
China sabor FL INC Tarpon Springs 12827.44
GREEN CULTURE LLC Tarpon Springs 24955
Unrefined Brewing LLC Tarpon Springs 28892.96
Yum Yum Hot Pot AYCE Terraza del templo 37496.07
TOP CHINA I INC Terraza del templo 44812.57
EDISON DE TAMPA INC Terraza del templo 10615
DELICIOSO POLLO LLC Terraza del templo 156756
Cuatro dedos IC Inc Terraza del templo 166097
JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering Inc Terraza del templo 55914
PITAS OF FOWLER INC Terraza del templo 212660
Restaurante Groenlandia Terraza del templo 170380
CFY Holdings LLC Terraza del templo 161859
Tampa Food Inc. Thonotosassa 290095
The Hut Treasure Island LLC Isla del tesoro 135034.8
SFMB Treasure Island Isla del tesoro 149685,7
Trinity Varsity Club LLC Trinidad 48126.81
BR Guest Ventures LLC Trinidad 32920.44
J & A Restaurant Group LLC Trinidad 202798.1
Acai Group LLC Trinidad 48611
MSE Verena LLC Trinidad 99110
Martin Enterprises de Valrico Inc Valrico 49927,3
SUSHI USHI HANA LLC Valrico 182396.5
HourGlass Entertainment LLC Valrico 10122.56
MINTWIST Valrico 32645
Mexican Grill La Villa Valrico 30016
Chill Cawfee LLC Valrico 303247.1
Asian II Inc Valrico 129840
DOMINICK’S DELI INC Valrico 36101
YumCorp de Sarasota Inc. Venecia 62243
KAK VENECIA ISLAND INC Venecia 267356
TOMCO OF VENICE INC. Venecia 121781.5
Venecia Ale House LLC Venecia 12076
BAR DE DEPORTES Y BILLARES DE RIP’S VENECIA Venecia 472227
Java Hub LLC Venecia 43514
DJ2 Food Ventures LLC Venecia 1544
Java Florist & Cafe LLC Venecia 74782
Cassariano Inc Venecia 648225
ECTP LPJ LLC Venecia 43824,4
OLDE TYME PUBS INCORPORADOS Venecia 112417.5
Peace River Concessions LLC Venecia 52728.82
Bogeys of Venice LLC Venecia 112076.3
B HOOVER VENTURES INC Venecia 35963.58
Tostadores de café de oro negro LLC Venecia 30389
Snowbirds Grille LLC Venecia 48303.44
La sala de estar LLC Venecia 119107
DARRELL’S CARIBBEAN GRILL LLC Venecia 121430
La casa piloto en Venice Beach LLC Venecia 67311.96
Norma Jean’s Bar & Grill Inc Venecia 223493
202 West Main LLC Wauchula 26152
JIM DM LLC Weeki Wachee 25822.07
La mejor pizza de Nueva York de Wesley Chapel Inc Capilla Wesley 100531
Rayne Restaraunt Group LLC Capilla Wesley 49616.2
Eat Just A Bite LLC Capilla Wesley 20117
Rice Beans Puerto Rico LLC Capilla Wesley 341676.4
Una pizca de sal y pimienta.LLC Capilla Wesley 183855.1
COOK-UP CORP DE LA SEÑORITA VI Capilla Wesley 11488
HIBACHI EXPRESS WESLEY CHAPEL INC Capilla Wesley 120435
Pierogi LLC de MaMa G Capilla Wesley 29683.54
YORELSMILES3 LLC Capilla Wesley 65550
The Bean Bar Company Capilla Wesley 129663
POKE L INC Capilla Wesley 35008
Vive WG LLC Capilla Wesley 23054.51
SUPER ASIÁTICO BUFFET INC Capilla Wesley 1114216
Saddlebrook Resorts Inc. Capilla Wesley 5000000
Pho y Boba LLC Capilla Wesley 126944.3
D & R Blossom LLC Capilla Wesley 52769.06
Gourmet Marche LLC Capilla Wesley 29959.85
China Wok en Village Market Inc Capilla Wesley 119235
El Grupo Yordi Inc Capilla Wesley 121178
Orlin Inc. Capilla Wesley 29737
RENEGADE BURGER COMPANY LLC Capilla Wesley 30263.04
Toga Food and Sports Inc Capilla Wesley 66321
Andreasen Group of Restaurants Winter Haven 17709.65
ecn dinning llc Winter Haven 58056
danielle virzi Winter Haven 228518
Ernie Santiago Rodríguez Winter Haven 8905
1 Chix LLC Winter Haven 946046
Liquor Mart II Inc Winter Haven 53371.37
Tinsley Family Concessions Inc. Winter Haven 1705285
Necemarissa llc Winter Haven 43653
The Old Place LLC Winter Haven 17463
BARRIL 239 LLC Winter Haven 56745.64
Mantequilla marrón Llc Winter Haven 53869
PenGeo Inc Winter Haven 9094.52
Corporación de Servicios Estatales de WH Winter Haven 43586
2 pie r llc Winter Haven 153735
Smoothie Dash Squad Inc Winter Haven 8246,96
The Crab House International LLC Winter Haven 105047
AMONIE Jos Winter Haven 8109.01
Meritha Bazelair Winter Haven 24060.32
Clora Daniels Winter Haven 3782,6
Cena de Big Tom Winter Haven 323328
Mediterranean Fresh Grill Inc Winter Haven 33908.68
Unión Tap Room LLC Winter Haven 317993,6
KAB66 INC Zephyrhills 236263
SK Sombutmai LLC Zephyrhills 87470.45
GA Big Bozys Smokehouse Inc. Zephyrhills 92319.54
Desoto Cheese Steak Factory LLC Zephyrhills 18859
Sugar Shack Restaurant Inc Zephyrhills 34505
(Fuente: SBA.gov)

