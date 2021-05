Van choca contra el café First Watch de Tampa, se reportaron 5 heridos

(NEXSTAR) – A former Disney World cast member has been banned from the resort — allegedly for life — after being fired from his position earlier this year.

Following his termination in March, Jason Jeter claimed that the Walt Disney Company had specifically taken issue with two of his TikTok videos: one in which he entered a closed (but unlocked) wedding pavilion and another in which he tasted the water from different decorative fountains around the Disney parks and then rated them on a scale from 1 to 10.