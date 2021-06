Un niño de 12 años acusado de tiroteo con agentes de Florida será detenido de forma segura

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several Tampa Bay LGBTQ+ advocates are outraged over recent actions by Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he has "declared war" on the gay and transgender community.

"Governor DeSantis is drunk on political ambition," said Brandon Wolf, a Pulse nightclub survivor who became an advocate after the mass shooting and now works with Equality Florida. "He wants to be president someday, and he has decided that the best way to get there is to hype up the base by declaring war on the LGBTQ people."