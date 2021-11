Un médico de Sarasota con conexión a Winter el delfín la llama una “inspiración”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts docked to the International Space Station Thursday night, less than 24 hours after the mission launched from Kennedy Space Center.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission successfully launched from Florida's coast at 9:03 p.m. EST Wednesday. The Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft carried NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, along with European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, as they were launched into orbit by a reusable Falcon 9 rocket.