U tiroteo mortal se debió a una discusión sobre el sospechoso que salía con la hija de la víctima, dicen los agentes del condado de Polk

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — The 55-year-old man who pulled out his handgun and killed a young child and the child’s grandmother at a Palm Beach County Publix Thursday had been struggling for months to make ends meet, court records show.

According to court documents, Timothy J. Wall had declared bankruptcy earlier this year and had $6,000 in assets compared to $215,000 in debts. Most of the money is owed to his ex-wife, who divorced him in 2018.