Turistas aún disfrutan de las playas de la Bahía de Tampa a pesar del clima frío y lluvioso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a botched scheme that ended with a man's murder.

Police say they've arrested 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes. Dukes allegedly used social media to lure the victim's brother to a park in Feb. 2020 and kidnap him with the help of her boyfriend, Adrian Avila, 17.