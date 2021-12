Tres personas muertas y otras tres gravemente heridas después de accidente de tránsito en el condado de Polk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians loves what he likes to call a “t-shirt and hat game”. On Sunday he got his wish.

In this week’s exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas, Arians noted the mood on the plane ride home from Charlotte after the Bucs 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.