Tiroteo fatal en 2015 de los SEAL de la Marina de Tampa pone a prueba la defensa de ‘defender su posición’

(Consumer Reports) — Pickup trucks account for 1 of every 5 new vehicles sold. In fact, the best-selling vehicle in North America is a pickup truck. And those trucks are getting bigger.

A Consumer Reports analysis of industry data from 2000 to 2018 found passenger trucks to be 11 percent higher and 24 percent heavier. And with that increased heft comes increased dangers. Consumer Reports found that these big trucks have poorer front sight lines, or bigger blind spots that can hide a pedestrian or smaller car right in front.