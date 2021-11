TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The increased costs of goods, services and energy are hitting consumers at stores and online as products become more expensive and transportation costs increase, making inflation a hot topic as the holidays approach.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported producer prices are rising alongside costs for consumers and costs of labor across the country. According to BLS, October 2021 saw the producer price index increase 1.2 percent for what's called final demand goods. Final demand is the total demand for final goods and services in an economy at a given time.