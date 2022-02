Tampa Taco Fest regresa a Al López Park este sábado

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A chef is one of two people from the Tampa Bay area who have been arrested in connection to last year's Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The latest FBI indictments reveal 57-year-old John Heneghan and 67-year-old Carol Kicinski are accused of trying to force their way into the U.S. Capitol with a mob that injured several members of the Capitol police. Both Heneghan and Kicinski live in Dunedin.