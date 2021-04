Tampa se prepara para el futuro con vehículos totalmente eléctricos en las calles de la ciudad

This Oct. 17, 2018, file photo shows a Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging at a ChargePoint charging station at a parking garage in Los Angeles. California’s rebate program to entice more drivers to purchase electric vehicles got less generous, especially for those looking to buy luxury models. Effective Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, regulators stopped offering rebates for electric cars or plug-in hybrids that cost more than $60,000. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)