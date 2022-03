Tampa: Ahora más personas podrán solicitar ayuda financiera en pago de alquileres

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new executive order from President Joe Biden encourages the U.S. Federal Reserve to start weighing how, and how much, it has a hand in cryptocurrency. The order focuses on several areas, such as protecting consumers, evolving U.S. banks to meet future needs and adjust to risks of digital currency, and make the national economy more competitive.

Cryptocurrency is a digital form of money. It can be converted from dollars and dimes to Bitcoin and Dogecoin, and all of the options between.