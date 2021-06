Agente de FHP capturado en cámara usando Taser en adolescente

TERRA CEIA ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) - It's been a difficult six weeks in Terra Ceia for Bay Shellfish Company, but Wednesday morning there was a small surprise for owner Curtis Hemmel as he discussed red tide's impact on his and other businesses.

"Oh," Hemmel said while scooping out a handful of tiny shells. "We have oysters. So these are the first oysters that survived."

Hemmel, and one of a handful of other business owners who depend on Tampa Bay aquaculture, offered their opinions on the red tide debate to Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in a roundtable discussion about their industry and the impact of the Piney Point breach nearly three months ago.