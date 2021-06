Residentes del condado Manatee expresan su preocupación por la seguridad en la intersección luego de accidente mortal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Education has released the average salaries for all of Florida's public school teachers, showing the highs and lows for experience, employment, and yearly income for the state's educators.

Across Florida, the average salary for a teacher is $51,166.57 per year. That average comes in from data for all 176,549 educators that Florida employs, according to the document from FLDOE. The average employment length is reported at 10 months for the 2020-2021 school year.