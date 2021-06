¿Qué condados tienen más graduados universitarios en Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several education-focused bills this week, including one to protect what the state calls the "expression of diverse viewpoints" at state colleges and universities by surveying students on how they feel their freedoms are protected on campus.

Under HB 233, signed by DeSantis on June 22, the Florida Board of Education will now require Florida colleges to survey students every year and assess "the intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity" at each institution.