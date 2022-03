Publix eliminará marcas de vodka de fabricación rusa de los estantes de sus tiendas

TAMPA (WFLA) - WFLA News Channel 8 is proud to announce that Farron Hipp will become Daytime co-host effective March 7. Farron joins Maggie Rodriguez on the popular local lifestyle show weekday mornings from 10-11 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.

As a three-time Emmy Award winning journalist, she’s no stranger to television. Farron got her start as a reporter in west Texas, where she also earned her bachelor’s degree from Abilene Christian University. She continued her academic studies at Syracuse University where she obtained a Master of Science degree from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.