Propiedad de Gulfport parte de la primera subasta NFT de bienes raíces en Estados Unidos

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — After an emotional day of testimony, a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in Florida after the 15th week of pregnancy passed its first Senate committee on Wednesday.

SB 146 is sponsored by Fla. Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland), who became pregnant as a teenager and had a daughter. Her bill, and its companion HB 5, only include exceptions for pregnancies where the mother's life or serious bodily function are in danger, or when there is a fatal fetal abnormality.