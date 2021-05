Primer nido de tortuga boba de la temporada es encontrado por el equipo del Clearwater Marine Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The first Florida university that said it would require COVID-19 vaccines backed down and reversed course last week. Nova Southeastern University had said mandatory vaccinations were the way to return to normal, so what will campus life look like now?

8 On Your Side is looking at the broader impact of a new Florida law banning so-called vaccine passports. It goes into effect on July 1, 2021 but is already having an impact on not just public but also private institutions.