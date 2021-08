Policía: Se cree que la muerte de 2 hombres en St. Pete está relacionada

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Social media star and the brother to one of the Carolina Panthers back up quarterbacks was arrested on Friday by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for assault and robbery, records show.

According to the sheriff’s report, Benjamin Hayes Grier, 21, was arrested on Friday around 4:17 p.m. by deputies and faces multiple charges including felony conspiracy, common law robbery, and assault causing serious bodily injury. He was issued a $17,500 bond.