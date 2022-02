Pareja de Tampa que quedó atrapada en un crucero durante brote de COVID estrena documental

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Florida gas prices increased another 6 cents last week, setting a new 2022 high of $3.51 per gallon. That's 15 cents more than last year's high, and the highest daily average price since July 2014.

The state average did drift lower over the weekend by a penny. Sunday's state average of $3.50 per gallon is 5 cents more than this time last week; 90 cents more than this time last year.