Obteniendo respuestas: los últimos días de Gabby

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman in Pensacola is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior after she crashed a backyard party and exposed herself to children, an Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report says.

The arrest report says Suzanne Dill, 53, went to a get-together held in a backyard on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Dill knew the victims through family ties or by an acquaintance, the arrest report states.