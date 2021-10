Nueva aerolínea con servicio sin escalas llega al aeropuerto internacional de Sarasota-Bradenton

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A member of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) died after contracting COVID-19 at work in July of 2021, according to the State of Florida.

Hillsborough County officials say Giovanni Ciancio, 55, was a driver/engineer at Station 15 in Palm River, where he served with HCFR for more than 19 years.