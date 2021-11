LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) - If you were thinking of visiting Walt Disney World Resort within the next week, all reservations have been filled for all four theme parks for about a week.

As of Nov. 20, there are no reservations available for Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot or Hollywood Studios from Saturday through the following Friday, Nov. 26. On Nov. 27, Epcot and Animal Kingdom are still accepting reservations and the following Sunday, both parks, as well as Hollywood Studios, are still accepting reservations.