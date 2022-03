Mujer reportada como desaparecida después de una cita encontrada segura, dicen agentes de Hernando

PAHOKEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teacher was charged with simple battery after police said he inappropriately touched a 17-year-old girl and grabbing two others by their throats.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported Thursday that Stephen Goodman, 52, was accused of touching a student's chest on Jan. 25. The student was said to be in Goodman's fifth period class at Pahokee Middle-Senior High School.