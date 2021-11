Mujer del condado de Pinellas gana $1 millón en un raspadito que compró en Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Voters in several Tampa Bay cities are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in local races.

There's a total of 32 races and measures on ballots in St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Avon Park, Fort Meade, Winter Haven, Manatee County, Longboat Key, Bradenton Beach, Holmes Beach and Venice. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.