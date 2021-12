Mujer del condado de Pasco gana $1 millón en Publix antes de Navidad

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Severe storms swept across Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday morning as a cold front moved in and, according to the National Weather Service, a tornado hit just south of the Tampa Bay area.

The NWS confirmed a short-lived EF-1 tornado touched down near Fort Myers around 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday. It was produced in a line of severe storms that moved onshore from the Gulf of Mexico between 5 and 9 a.m.