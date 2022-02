Mujer de Tampa anuncia embarazo en una taza de café y sorprende a su abuelo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- A former deputy who has been identified as the only probable suspect in the cold case murder of a young girl spent a decade working at Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies, but 8 On Your Side found almost no trace of his time here.

Cold case detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office say James Howard Harrison is the probable suspect in the abduction, sexual assault and murder of 11-year-old Lora Ann Huizar on Nov. 6, 1983, in St. Lucie County. Harrison was a deputy for the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at the time.