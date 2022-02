Mujer de San Petersburgo se convierte en millonaria gracias a un boleto instantáneo de lotería

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly report. The total number of new vaccinations per week was over 21,000 — a minor drop compared to the previous week’s number which saw roughly 22,000 vaccinations or boosters.

The FDOH reported 5,800,561 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida since the pandemic began, with 25,390 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24. The previous week‘s numbers were marginally higher, topping 40,000 confirmed new cases.