Mujer de la Bahía de Tampa gana $1 millón con raspadito “Cash Club”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A pair of termite inspections offered opposite assessments for a Tampa home, and a disgruntled homebuyer claims the results from the first one were never disclosed.

The second inspection of the split-level on East Osborne Avenue was conducted by unlicensed exterminator Jose "Joe" Mendoza, who is now facing four felonies connected to falsified and forged wood-destroying organism (WDO) reports.